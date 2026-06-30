Facilitron University 6 to Convene National Leaders Around the Future of School Facility Stewardship

Annual leadership summit will explore the next era of school facility management and debut the inaugural Facilitron Stewardship Awards.

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- School district leaders across America are facing mounting pressure to maintain aging facilities, manage rising operating costs, address staffing shortages, and meet growing community expectations, all while serving as stewards of some of the largest public assets in their communities.

Facilitron believes these challenges signal the beginning of a new era in school facility management: The Stewardship Era.

This November, superintendents, chief business officers, operations leaders, and policy experts from across the country will gather at Facilitron University 6 (FU6) in La Jolla, California, to explore what stewardship means in an environment of increasing financial pressure, public accountability, and growing demand for community access.

Held November 9–11, 2026, under the theme From Access to Accountability: The Stewardship Era of School Facility Management, FU6 will bring together educational leaders to examine how school districts can strengthen stewardship of public facilities through better governance, operational excellence, financial sustainability, and data-informed decision making.

"School districts have spent decades talking about access," said Jeff Benjamin, Founder and CEO of Facilitron. "Access remains critically important, but today's leaders are being asked to solve a much bigger challenge. They are responsible for some of the largest public assets in their communities. The challenge is no longer simply providing access. The challenge is stewardship."

A National Conversation About Stewardship

Public school districts collectively manage billions of square feet of facilities and invest significant public resources each year in maintenance, operations, and community-use programs. Yet many district leaders continue to wrestle with difficult questions surrounding utilization, cost recovery, deferred maintenance, staffing, and long-term sustainability.

Across the country, forward-thinking districts are demonstrating that stronger governance, better operational visibility, and data-informed decision making can significantly improve both community access and financial outcomes.

At East Side Union High School District in California, for example, annual facility-use revenue increased from approximately $450,000 to nearly $2 million after implementing stronger governance practices, improved transparency, and a more strategic approach to facility management.

Stories like East Side Union's will be among the real-world examples explored during FU6 as district leaders share lessons learned, best practices, and innovative approaches to managing school facilities as strategic public assets.

"Stewardship starts with visibility," Benjamin said. "District leaders cannot effectively manage what they cannot see. The conversations we're bringing together at Facilitron University are about giving educational leaders better ways to understand their facilities, make informed decisions, and strengthen both community access and public trust."

Building on Momentum

FU6 builds on the momentum of Facilitron University 5, where Facilitron introduced the National Model School Board Policy on Community Use, helping elevate national conversations around governance, transparency, and equitable access to public-school facilities.

If FU5 focused on governance, FU6 focuses on stewardship.

The conference will explore practical approaches to improving cost transparency, facility utilization, operational alignment, governance, and long-term sustainability through keynote presentations, leadership discussions, peer collaboration, and real-world case studies.

Confirmed participants include leaders from districts across the country, including Albuquerque Public Schools, Hillsborough County Public Schools, Newport-Mesa Unified School District, Walnut Valley Unified School District, Val Verde Unified School District, Los Gatos Union School District, Orange County Public Schools, Burbank Unified School District, and San Dieguito Union High School District.

Introducing the Facilitron Stewardship Awards

FU6 will also mark the debut of the Facilitron Stewardship Awards, a new national recognition program honoring district leaders who demonstrate excellence in facility stewardship, governance, operational leadership, financial sustainability, and community engagement.

"For too long, some of the most important leadership in public education has happened behind the scenes," Benjamin said. "The Stewardship Awards are designed to recognize the leaders who are strengthening public trust, improving accountability, and ensuring school facilities remain valuable community assets for future generations."

Registration for Facilitron University 6 is now open at facilitron.com/resources/facilitron-university/fu6.

About Facilitron

Facilitron is a fully integrated facility operations and management platform and the leading public spaces marketplace, helping schools, cities, public agencies, and organizations that manage complex facilities operate their programs through a single, unified system. Rather than relying on disconnected software tools, Facilitron brings together scheduling, maintenance, payments, support services, reporting, and governance into one strategic platform.

More than a software provider, Facilitron serves as a true operational partner, combining industry-leading technology with hands-on services that help organizations manage the day-to-day complexities of facility operations. The result is greater efficiency, stronger governance, improved operational visibility, and more consistent community access—all with no upfront fees or out-of-pocket costs.

Founded in 2014, Facilitron has supported more than 10 million community events and manages billions of square feet of public space through its platform. Building on its leadership in K–12 education and public-sector facilities, Facilitron continues to help organizations better manage, maintain, and maximize the value of the spaces and assets they steward.

For more information, visit facilitron.com.

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SOURCE Facilitron