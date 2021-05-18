"A Very Boy Band Summer" Will Determine Best Boy Band Song Ever and Talk to Artists Behind the Music

SEATTLE, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pals For Life Radio, an internet radio station of '80s, '90s, and 2000s hits will spend the next 10 weeks working with their listeners and former boy band members to answer the question every Millennial wants to know: what is the greatest boy band song of all-time.

"We are so excited about our Very Boy Band Summer project, particularly as we start to return to normal," said co-host and Pals For Life Co-Founder Mike Bowers. "We're especially excited about talking to the names behind the music about what it was like during that time, as well as what they've been up to since then."

The S&M Show's A Very Boy Band Summer is a 10-week radio and podcast special where hosts Shane Ryan and Mike Bowers will hold a 64-song tournament to crown their greatest boy band song ever. Songs will be voted on weekly by the listeners, with the winner being announced July 29. The tournament field includes big hitters like the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC, as well as other groups like Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees, and LFO.

Additionally, Ryan and Bowers will talk to several of the artists and people involved in this famed era. Names announced for interviews so far including David Bowman of soulDecision ("Faded"), Brad Fischetti of LFO ("Summer Girls"), Trevor Penick of O-Town ("All or Nothing," "Liquid Dreams"), and Esquire editor and former MTV VJ Dave Holmes. Discussions are continuing to be had with additional names to round out the lineup.

Fans can view the full bracket, as well as make their own predictions right now at VeryBoyBandSummer.com. Voting will also be held at this site, with new voting opening up every Thursday.

Fans can listen to the first show live at 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 20 at PalsRadio.com, or they can listen every Friday on all major podcast platforms.

