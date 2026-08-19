A warm welcome: Lebanon community embraces 154 incoming WesternU students

LEBANON, Ore., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 150 new Western University of Health Sciences students have arrived in Lebanon in recent weeks, preparing to begin their education as future osteopathic physicians and physical therapists. Many are relocating from around the state and across the country, making the move to a new place as they start the next chapter of their academic journey. Across Lebanon, residents, organizations, and local businesses are stepping up to help welcome the newest members of the community.

A longstanding Lebanon tradition welcomes each incoming class of Heatherington College of Osteopathic Medicine (WesternU HCOM) students with a black medical bag through the community-led Tools of the Trade program. Unique to Lebanon, the program is organized and funded by dedicated community volunteers who work together to ensure every new student receives this meaningful symbol of their medical journey. The committee includes WesternU Board of Trustees member Heather McDaniel, along with community volunteers Doris Modderman, Adrienne Irwin, Randi Slechta, Gayle Jackson, and Gamael "Mr. G" Nassar.

During the White Coat Ceremony on July 31, community volunteers presented each student with a black medical bag after they donned their white coats for the first time. Speaking on behalf of the Lebanon community, Tools of the Trade committee member Doris Modderman welcomed students and reassured their families that they would be supported throughout their medical school journey.

"To the moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas, and supportive family members: thank you for entrusting your person to this school and to this community," Modderman said. "We're not a very big town, but we're very close-knit and extremely proud to host this school and its students. We'll watch over them. We will be there if they need anything, so don't worry, they'll be fine."

To further strengthen connections between students and the community, the Tools of the Trade committee hosted its third annual appreciation dinner during Welcome Week. The event brought together incoming students and program donors to share a meal, build relationships, and get to know one another on a more personal level, reinforcing the strong community support that makes the program so special.

"The people of this town fed many of my peers throughout their meetings and events, opened their businesses to make room for more study spaces, provided mentorship and guidance when we felt loss, and gave up their time for each of us. Some of them have even courageously donated themselves to our anatomy training," said WesternU HCOM second-year Class President Olivia Rogers, who was invited to attend the appreciation dinner and share a few words. "As physicians in training, we cannot walk this path alone. We need many forms of support from our people to one day be able to give back to them. The way in which this community continues to sacrifice for the benefit of educating tomorrow's doctors deserves great recognition."

The community was quick to extend this same warm welcome to the new physical therapy students when the College of Health Sciences-Northwest (CHS-Northwest) opened its doors in 2021. Today, local volunteers, businesses, and community organizations welcome each incoming class of physical therapy students with welcome gifts and a community lunch.

"The welcome gifts are truly a community effort. Heather McDaniel, Shelley Jackola, Gamael Nassar, and I work together with local businesses to create a gift that helps our incoming DPT students feel welcomed not only to WesternU, but to Lebanon. Each student receives a compartment clipboard filled with coupons, vouchers, and gifts donated by local businesses, giving them an opportunity to get to know and explore the community that will be their home for the next several years. ENTEK also generously provides lunch for the Community Welcome event, helping us bring students, faculty, staff, and community members together to celebrate the start of their journey," said CHS-Northwest Director of Student Affairs Shauna Lieu. "What makes this especially meaningful is the relationship that develops between our students and the Lebanon community. Our community supports students in so many ways, from providing housing and local discounts to simply making them feel like they belong here. In return, our students volunteer, participate in community programs, and contribute to the health and well-being of the people who live here. Our hope is that these connections stay with them long after graduation and that some will choose to return and practice in Lebanon or other rural Oregon communities."

First-year CHS-Northwest student Jordan Delacruz was initially nervous about moving to a new community. Originally from Eagle River, Alaska, Delacruz wasn't sure what to expect when stepping into this new town and new experience.

"It's very much a new environment from what I'm used to, but it's been great. The community has been very welcoming, more so than I would have expected. The local businesses and all the locals have expressed excitement for us being here and have reached out with open arms. It's been pretty great," said Delacruz.

During Welcome Week, Delacruz and other incoming DPT and DO students participated in a scavenger hunt around downtown Lebanon. They explored local businesses, met community members, and received coupons and samples from local shops and restaurants. The experience gave Delacruz an early opportunity to connect with the Lebanon community and see firsthand how welcoming it could be.

"A lot of business owners have come up to talk to us personally and say, 'hey, we're happy to have you here.' A lot of them even gave out free stuff to us as well," Delacruz said. "It feels like a very welcoming community. It has made me feel like the locals of this town are very much excited for us to be here as part of this class.

About Western University of Health Sciences

About Western University of Health Sciences Western University of Health Sciences (www.westernu.edu), located in Lebanon, Oregon and Pomona, Calif., is an independent nonprofit health professions university, conferring degrees in osteopathic medicine, physical therapy, biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences, dental medicine, medical sciences, nursing, optometry, pharmacy, physician assistant studies, podiatric medicine, and veterinary medicine. WesternU is home to WesternU Health, where the best in collaborative health care services is offered.

SOURCE Western University of Health Sciences (WesternU)