A World-First Pokémon Airport Opens in Noto This July

NOTO, Japan, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooted in the Hokuriku region, Kanazawa Biyori is a regional media platform dedicated to sharing the living culture of this area — not only its celebrated destinations, but also the people, creativity, and spirit of renewal that continue to shape life here.

This summer, Noto welcomes an airport unlike anything the world has ever seen.

A World First, Created for Noto

On July 7, 2026, Noto Satoyama Airport will reopen as the Noto Satoyama Pokémon With You Airport — the only airport in the world to officially bear the Pokémon name.

Running through the end of September 2029, this limited-period project is the result of a partnership between Ishikawa Prefecture and the Pokémon With You Foundation, an initiative established to bring smiles and renewed energy to communities affected by the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Deeply connected to the landscape and spirit of Noto, this is a project that could only have emerged from this region.

Step Inside: Pokémon at Every Turn

From the moment visitors arrive, Pokémon appear throughout the airport. Original decorations line the entrance, while a newly designed airport logo welcomes guests at the terminal entrance.

Inside the first-floor arrival lobby, visitors will find a large-scale installation based on Akarui Mirai ("A Bright Future"), an artwork created in 2024 in support of Noto's recovery efforts. Pikachu, Plusle, and Minun appear as three-dimensional monuments greeting arriving travelers.

Throughout the airport, guests can also access three original short videos, including a special story featuring Dreepy.

Above the second-floor atrium floats a giant Pikachu riding an airplane balloon, surrounded by Pokémon soaring across the sky. Across the airport, all 111 Flying-type Pokémon discovered as of May 2026 are featured in the décor (excluding Mega Evolutions, Regional Forms, and similar variants) — an astonishing level of detail that fans will appreciate.

Shop, Eat, and Take in the View

On the second floor, the gift shop Serendipity offers original merchandise inspired by Kibou no Sora ("Sky of Hope"), a new artwork created to commemorate the airport's opening. Items include T-shirts, keychains, and luggage tags designed as memorable souvenirs from Noto.

On the third floor, Restaurant Annon plans to serve two original pancake dishes and two original drinks inspired by the project. Guests ordering a set menu will also receive an exclusive original placemat.

Outside, the observation deck Pikachu no Satoyama presents one of the airport's most memorable sights: countless Pikachu gathered together to form a satoyama landscape inspired by Noto itself — a scene that feels both playful and deeply connected to the region's identity.

Explore Noto by Pokémon Bus

Beginning in mid-July, two buses operated by the Hokuriku Tetsudo Group will begin service in full Pokémon wrap designs.

The existing Noto Express Bus connecting Kanazawa Station, the airport, and Wajima City will operate one daily round trip in a full Pokémon wrap design.

In addition, a new Noto Circular Bus will connect the airport with destinations including the Wakura Pokémon Footbath at Wakura Onsen in Nanao City, which opened on May 12, 2026, and the Nymphia with LOVE monument in Suzu City.

The circular bus will operate on weekends and public holidays (excluding winter), as well as during the summer holiday period beginning in mid-July.

Discover Noto

Visiting Noto this summer offers an opportunity to experience a region rediscovering its energy, creativity, and warmth following the 2024 earthquake.

Through stories like this, Kanazawa Biyori continues its commitment to sharing the culture, people, and evolving identity of Hokuriku with audiences in Japan and beyond.

Whether traveling with family, friends, or fellow Pokémon fans, Noto invites visitors to discover a place unlike anywhere else in the world.

■ Information Noto Satoyama Pokémon With You Airport Opening Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Period: July 7, 2026 – End of September 2029 (limited-period project) Organizers: Ishikawa Prefecture / Pokémon With You Foundation Enquiries: www.kanazawabiyori.com

©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. Pocket Monsters, Pokémon, and Pokémon character names are trademarks of Nintendo, Creatures Inc., and GAME FREAK inc.

Media Contact

Kanazawa Biyori Co., Ltd.

Sunpia Izumigaoka 511, 255 Fushimishinmachi, Kanazawa, Ishikawa 920-0964, Japan

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Kanazawa Biyori