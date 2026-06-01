Fish Stamps at an Aquarium? Notojima Aquarium Launches Original "Gyo-in" Seals

NANAO, Japan, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooted in the Hokuriku region, Kanazawa Biyori is a regional media platform dedicated to sharing the living culture of this area — not only its celebrated destinations, but also the people, creativity, and spirit of renewal that continue to shape life here. Sometimes, that spirit appears in the most unexpected and delightful forms.

A New Kind of Souvenir

Across Japan, visitors to shrines and temples collect goshuin — beautifully designed ink stamps received as proof of pilgrimage and devotion. In recent years, aquariums have begun creating their own playful take on the tradition: gyosyuin, or commemorative "fish stamps" for aquarium visitors.

Now, Notojima Aquarium — the only aquarium in Ishikawa Prefecture — has joined the trend with the launch of its own original "Gyo-in" (魚ギョ印), available from March 20, 2026.

The Design

Available in pink and blue, the Gyo-in features illustrations of some of the aquarium's most beloved animals. The design pays tribute to the whale shark that remained a symbol of the aquarium until January 2026, alongside dolphins, penguins, and otters — familiar faces rendered in a style that feels both charming and commemorative.

Each seal is priced at ¥1,000 (tax included) and is available at Blue Ocean, the aquarium's gift shop.

A Memorable Stop During Your Visit

After enjoying the dolphin and sea lion performances, watching the penguins on their daily walk, or wandering through the jellyfish gallery, visitors can stop by Blue Ocean and take home a unique keepsake from Notojima.

For aquarium lovers and collectors traveling across Japan, the Gyo-in offers a playful new addition to any growing collection.

■ Information Notojima Aquarium Original "Gyo-in" Seal Colors: Pink / Blue Price: ¥1,000 (tax included) per seal Available from: Friday, March 20, 2026 Available at: Blue Ocean gift shop, Notojima Aquarium

Notojima Aquarium 15-bu 40, Kashimamachi, Notojimacho, Nanao City, Ishikawa 926-0216, Japan TEL: +81-767-84-1271

Enquiries: Kanazawa Biyori｜www.kanazawabiyori.com

SOURCE Kanazawa Biyori