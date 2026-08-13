AAA® Panelists Recognized on the 2026 Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center Tech List

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA) congratulates 36 AAA panelists on being named to the 2026 Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center (SVAMC) Tech List®, an invitation-only, peer-reviewed roster recognizing the world's leading arbitrators and mediators with extensive expertise in resolving complex technology disputes.

Of the 36 recognized panelists, 31 serve on the AAA Technology Panel, reflecting the depth of technology-focused experience available through the AAA. Selected through a rigorous process led by the SVAMC Tech List Selection Committee, the Tech List serves as a resource for technology companies, law firms, and global stakeholders seeking highly qualified neutrals with the expertise needed to resolve increasingly sophisticated technology disputes.

The recognition underscores the strength of the AAA roster of panelists and the AAA's commitment to maintaining panels equipped to meet the evolving needs of businesses. As technology continues to reshape industries and commercial relationships, parties increasingly require neutrals who understand both the legal and technical issues underlying today's most complex disputes.

"We are honored to celebrate the 36 AAA panelists named to the 2026 SVAMC Tech List," said Eric Dill, SVP, chief people officer and head of panel resources at the AAA. "Their selection reflects the exceptional talent, technical knowledge, and professionalism they bring to technology disputes. As technology continues to reshape industries and create increasingly complex disputes, the need for neutrals with specialized technical and subject-matter expertise will only continue to grow. We are grateful that so many of these distinguished professionals choose to serve on AAA panels."

AAA Panelists Recognized on the 2026 SVAMC Tech List

David A. Allgeyer

Gary L. Benton

R. Doak Bishop

Thomas J. Brewer

Steven A. Certilman

Maria Chedid

Theodore K. Cheng

Deborah A. Coleman

Charles Thomas Christopher Compton

Michael H. Diamant

James R. Ferguson

Angela Foster, PhD

Christopher Gibson

Stephen P. Gilbert

George L. Graff

Sandra A. Jeskie

Sherman W. Kahn

Laura A. Kaster

Grant L. Kim

Diana Kruze

Richard C. Levin

Hon. Joshua W. Martin III

Paul E. Mason

Peter L. Michaelson

Mark C. Morril

Philip Daniel O'Neill

Merriann M. Panarella

Harrie Samaras

Lester W. Schiefelbein, Jr.

Dr. Dorothee Schramm, FCIArb

Neil A. Smith

Yaroslav Sochynsky

Stephen S. Strick

Peter S. Vogel

Dana Welch

Richard F. Ziegler

View the complete 2026 SVAMC Tech List here.

The AAA continues to expand its technology panels and expertise, recently announcing its new Web3 panel to address emerging technologies and the increasingly complex disputes they create. As technology reshapes commerce, intellectual property, contracting, and the nature of disputes, the AAA will host its first technology-focused conference, A Century of Resolution: Cracking the Code of Technology Disputes, on November 3, 2026. The conference will explore the future of technology dispute resolution through interactive panels, case studies, Shark Tank-style sessions, and TED-style talks. Learn more and register at: https://feature.adr.org/2026-AAA-technology-conference

For more information on the AAA roster of arbitrators and mediators, visit: https://www.adr.org/panel/about-our-panels/

About the American Arbitration Association

The American Arbitration Association is the largest provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services in the world. Marking its centennial in 2026, the American Arbitration Association has transformed how legal issues are resolved for better since 1926, turning disputes worldwide into opportunities for understanding and progress. A not-for-profit organization, the American Arbitration Association's mission is to deliver ADR services with integrity, transparency, and innovation. For more information, visit www.adr.org/.

SOURCE American Arbitration Association