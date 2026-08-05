American Arbitration Association® Named Among 2026 Best Places to Work for Women, Adding to a Growing List of Workplace Honors During Its Centennial Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association (AAA®), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work for Women by Best Companies Group.

The achievement recognizes organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace culture in which women are supported, valued, and empowered to succeed. This honor adds to several workplace recognitions the AAA has received in 2026, reflecting its commitment to supporting employee engagement and an environment where all team members can succeed.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the 2026 Best Places to Work for Women and are grateful to see the AAA's workplace culture recognized through several honors this year," said Eric Dill, SVP and chief people officer at the AAA. "These recognitions reflect our shared commitment to making the AAA a place where people can grow, collaborate, and thrive. They are also a testament to the dedication of our employees, who bring our mission to life every day and have helped shape the AAA throughout its first century."

Best Companies Group's 2026 Best Places to Work for Women recognizes organizations that are leading the way in fostering workplaces where women thrive professionally. The full list of honorees, including final rankings, will be available on September 24.

The AAA also received the below workplace honors in 2026:

NJBIZ 2026 Best Places to Work in New Jersey

The NonProfit Times Best Nonprofits to Work For

Best Companies Group America's Best Workplaces

Best Companies Group Best Remote and Hybrid Workplaces in America

2025 Gallagher U.S. Best-in-Class Employer

These recognitions come during the AAA's centennial year, underscoring the organization's continued investment in the people and culture that have supported its mission for 100 years.

The AAA continues to foster a workplace that values professional growth, inclusion, flexibility, collaboration, and meaningful work. Those interested in joining the AAA can explore current opportunities at https://careers.adr.org/.

About the American Arbitration Association

The American Arbitration Association is the largest provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services in the world. Marking its centennial in 2026, the American Arbitration Association has transformed how legal issues are resolved for better since 1926, turning disputes worldwide into opportunities for understanding and progress. A not-for-profit organization, the American Arbitration Association's mission is to deliver ADR services with integrity, transparency, and innovation. For more information, visit www.adr.org/.

SOURCE American Arbitration Association