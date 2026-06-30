AAHRPP Accredits Five More Research Entities

21 more organizations earn reaccreditation

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs has awarded full accreditation to five more entities, including the U.S. health professions academy and one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. The newly accredited entities are:

MedStar Health Research Institute, Columbia, MD

Merck & Co., Inc., Merck Research Laboratories, Global Clinical Development

MSD Korea Co., Ltd., Global Clinical Trial Operations

TriHealth Inc., Cincinnati, OH

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD

They join more than 600 entities worldwide in committing to AAHRPP's robust standards for high-quality, ethical research that prioritizes the protection of research participants.

"In today's global research enterprise, each accreditation has enormous potential to enhance the quality of research, strengthen research protections, and help restore public trust in science," AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse I. Summers said.

She noted the significance of the decision by the Uniformed Services University—a U.S. government institution—to pursue AAHRPP accreditation, especially during such challenging times. "This accreditation sends a deliberate, powerful message about the organization's dedication to safe, ethical research and AAHRPP's invaluable role in supporting that effort," Summers said.

AAHRPP has also awarded reaccreditation to the following:

Organization Accredited since

• Mass General Brigham Incorporated, MA 2004 • UnityPoint Health Des Moines, IA 2004 • Children's Hospital Corporation, MA 2005 • Indiana University, IN 2005 • Johns Hopkins Medicine, MD 2005 • University of Louisville, KY 2005 • Augusta University, GA 2008 • Emory University, GA 2008 • Florida Department of Health, FL 2008 • Thomas Jefferson University, PA 2008 • University of Michigan, MI 2008 • University of Nebraska-Lincoln, NE 2008 • University of South Florida, FL 2008 • Binghamton University, State University of New York, NY 2009 • Georgia State University, GA 2013 • Monument Health, SD 2013 • WellSpan Health, PA 2013 • Temple University, PA 2018 • University of Georgia, GA 2018 • The University of Virginia, VA 2018 • King Abdullah International Medical Research

Center (KAIMRC), Saudia Arabia 2023

To earn and maintain accreditation, organizations must demonstrate that they adhere to AAHRPP's high standards for research. These include incorporating extensive safeguards throughout their research operation and committing to a culture of continuous improvement. In a global, collaborative research environment, accreditation status can provide added assurance and a competitive edge.

AAHRPP has accredited research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. To learn more, visit www.aahrpp.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Michelle Feige

Executive Vice President

[email protected]

202-783-1112

SOURCE Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs