AAHRPP Accredits Three More Research Organizations: A Research Institute, Healthcare System and Research University

Nine additional organizations earn reaccreditation

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs has awarded full accreditation to three more organizations:

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute, Pittsburgh, PA

Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH), Naples, FL

The University of Texas at Dallas, Richardson, TX

AAHRPP also has awarded reaccreditation to nine organizations for their continued adherence to the standards that for 25 years have underpinned quality human research protection programs around the globe.

"The 'AAHRPP seal' is a badge of honor and a mark of trust—one that's especially invaluable in the current, increasingly uncertain research environment," AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse I. Summers said.

"As we celebrate AAHRPP's 25th anniversary, we congratulate all our accredited organizations," she said. "Even more, we call attention to their unwavering commitment to protecting research participants and advancing the progress that research makes possible for all of us."

The recently reaccredited organizations are:

Organization Accredited since • Vanderbilt University Medical Center, TN 2004 • Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, WA 2008 • NYU Langone Health, NY 2008 • University of Missouri, MO 2008 • Columbia University in the City of New York, NY 2010 • Hartford HealthCare, CT 2013 • University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, NM 2017 • University of Florida, FL 2018 • Allina Health System, MN 2023

To earn and maintain accreditation, organizations must demonstrate that they adhere to AAHRPP's high standards for research. These include incorporating extensive safeguards throughout their research operation and committing to a culture of continuous improvement. In a global, collaborative research environment, accreditation status can provide added assurance and a competitive edge.

AAHRPP has accredited more than 600 research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. To learn more, visit www.aahrpp.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Michelle Feige

Executive Vice President

[email protected]

202-783-1112

SOURCE Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs