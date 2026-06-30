AANP Welcomes Interim Guidance Protecting Federal Student Loan Access for Graduate Nursing Programs

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) today issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Education published interim guidance directing institutions to temporarily treat eligible graduate nursing programs as professional degree programs for federal student loan purposes while a federal court's preliminary stay remains in effect.

The guidance follows the court's order in AANP v. McMahon, the association's challenge to the Department's professional degree rule. The Department said the interim guidance was issued to implement the court's order and will remain in effect during the pendency of the litigation.

"We are encouraged that the Department of Education has taken an important step to protect nurse practitioner students and the future health care workforce," said AANP President Valerie Fuller, PhD, DNP. "While this guidance is temporary, it helps ensure that aspiring nurse practitioners can continue pursuing their advanced education. At a time when the nation needs more nurse practitioners, we cannot afford to create barriers to educating them. We look forward to a permanent resolution that gives students the certainty they deserve and helps ensure patients continue to have access to high-quality care."

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization representing the interests of nurse practitioners (NPs) and NP students in the United States. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP advances health policy and promotes excellence in practice, education and research to support high-quality, patient-centered care. Learn more at aanp.org.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP)