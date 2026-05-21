AANP TAKES LEGAL ACTION TO PROTECT FUTURE NURSE PRACTITIONERS AND PATIENT ACCESS TO CARE

Coalition asks court to block federal rule that threatens the health care workforce

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP), joined by a coalition of leading health care, education and professional organizations, filed a complaint asking the court to block the U.S. Department of Education's Reimagining and Improving Student Education (RISE) final rule, on the grounds that the rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act.

AANP takes legal action to protect future NPs patient access to care.

The coalition, which includes leading nursing organizations, argues the new rule would unlawfully limit access to the Department of Education's Direct Loan program — the nation's largest source of federal student financial aid — for future nurse practitioners and other students pursuing essential professional careers.

At a time when communities across the nation are facing growing provider shortages and increased demand for care, AANP warns that the rule could significantly harm the future health care workforce and reduce patient access to care.

"Throughout the rulemaking process, AANP repeatedly advised the Department of Education that this policy would create serious barriers for future nurse practitioners and worsen health care workforce shortages," said AANP CEO Jon D. Fanning, MS, CAE, CNED. "Despite those concerns, the Department moved forward with a rule that limits access to federal student loans for graduate nursing students at a time when patients across the country are already struggling to access care. If fewer students are able to pursue nurse practitioner education, patients could face longer wait times, reduced health care options and greater difficulty accessing timely care. We are asking the court to protect the future health care workforce and the millions of patients who depend on nurse practitioners for care."

Nurse practitioners are among the fastest-growing health care professions in the United States and provide nearly one billion patient visits annually. NPs diagnose and treat illnesses, manage chronic conditions, prescribe medications and provide preventive care in communities across the country. In many rural and underserved areas, NPs serve as primary care providers and are often patients' primary point of access to health care.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects approximately 40% growth in NP employment over the next decade, underscoring the urgent need to strengthen educational pathways into the profession.

"America's health care system needs more providers, not more barriers for students pursuing careers in health care," said AANP President Valerie J. Fuller, PhD, DNP. "This rule threatens the ability of future nurse practitioners to complete their education at a time when patients are already struggling to access timely care. Patients in rural and underserved communities will face a major impact, where access to care is already a significant challenge. Protecting the future NP workforce means protecting patients' access to high-quality health care."

In July 2025, Congress enacted legislation changing the federal Direct Loan program while expressly preserving higher borrowing limits for students pursuing professional degrees. However, the Department's subsequent RISE final rule narrowed the definition of "professional degree" programs, excluding graduate nursing education and other critical professions.

The complaint seeks to block implementation of the rule before it takes effect on July 1, 2026.

The complaint was filed by:

American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP)

American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN)

National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP)

National Education Association (NEA)

Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health (ASPPH)

American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy (AAMFT)

AANP's filing included crucial information provided by the following state nurse practitioner organizations: the Nurse Practitioner Association of Maryland ("NPAM"), the Vermont Nurse Practitioners Association ("VNPA") and the APRNs of Washington State ("AWS"). Along with state nurse practitioner organizations, AANP's organizational members collectively represent nurse practitioners, nurse practitioner students, educators and workforce development stakeholders across rural, urban and underserved communities nationwide and regularly collaborate with nurse practitioner educational programs, workforce initiatives and state advocacy efforts relating to advanced nursing education and patient access to care.

The coalition is represented by Democracy Forward and Jacobson Lawyers Group PLLC.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization representing the interests of nurse practitioners (NPs) and NP students in the United States. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP advances health policy and promotes excellence in practice, education and research to support high-quality, patient-centered care. Learn more at aanp.org.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP)