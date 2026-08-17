AAOS Experts: Evidence Must Guide the Future of Orthobiologics

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As interest in orthobiologic therapies grows, patients and physicians are looking for clear answers about which treatments are supported by evidence, and which require additional research. To help address these questions, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) recently convened leading experts from research, clinical practice, regulatory agencies and professional sports to examine the latest science, discuss evidence gaps and explore the future of orthobiologics in patient care.

The 2026 Orthobiologics Symposium, The Next Generation of Biologics: Orthobiologics and the Modern Athlete—Optimizing Evidence, Recovery, and Return to Play, was held in conjunction with the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) Annual Meeting in Seattle. The symposium reinforced AAOS' commitment to advancing evidence-based musculoskeletal care by fostering multidisciplinary collaboration and scientific dialogue around one of orthopaedics' fastest-evolving fields.

"Patients are hearing more about orthobiologics than ever before, but enthusiasm alone cannot replace evidence," said Jason Dragoo, MD, FAAOS, symposium co-chair. "Our responsibility is to help clinicians distinguish promising innovation from therapies that have not yet been supported by rigorous science."

A consistent theme throughout the symposium was that responsible innovation requires rigorous science. Experts agreed that while some orthobiologic therapies show promise, many treatments still lack sufficient evidence to support widespread use.

Keynote speaker Thom Mayer, MD, medical director for the NFL Players Association, challenged attendees to elevate the "Voice of the Player-Patient." Drawing on decades of experience advancing athlete health and safety, Dr. Mayer emphasized that innovation should never outpace shared decision-making and that athletes' perspectives remain essential when evaluating emerging treatment options.

Building on Dr. Mayer's message, panelists including team physicians from organizations such as the New York Yankees, Chicago Bulls, San Francisco 49ers, U.S. Soccer and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, underscored that continued clinical research, transparent reporting of outcomes and multidisciplinary collaboration will be essential to responsibly advancing orthobiologic therapies.

Helping Physicians and Patients Make Informed Decisions

AAOS remains committed to leading the scientific conversation through education, multidisciplinary collaboration and evidence-based guidance. The symposium builds on AAOS' long-standing commitment to advancing evidence-based orthobiologics through research, clinical practice guidelines, appropriate use criteria, educational programming, patient resources and real-world data collection. Together these efforts help ensure innovation is driven by science and improves outcomes for patients.

With patient interest on the rise, AAOS encourages individuals to understand both the potential benefits and limitations of orthobiologics. Through OrthoInfo, AAOS provides evidence-based resources that answer common questions such as:

What are orthobiologics?

Do orthobiologic treatments work?

Are these therapies safe?

Which uses are supported by scientific evidence?

How should patients evaluate treatment options?

"The future of orthobiologics will not be determined by hype or marketing claims. It will be determined by rigorous science, transparent outcomes, and shared decision-making between patients and physicians. AAOS is committed to helping lead that conversation," added Dr. Dragoo.

About AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients daily. AAOS is the source of information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality.

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SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons