AAPA: Federal Court Delivers Major Victory for PA Students, Patients, and the Future Healthcare Workforce

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Judge Beryl A. Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted a preliminary relief blocking implementation of the U.S. Department of Education's new regulatory definition of "professional degree" while litigation challenging the rule proceeds. The court found that AAPA and the PA Education Association are likely to succeed on the claim that the Department's revised definition is contrary to law, that implementation of the rule would cause irreparable harm, and that the balance of equities and the public interest favor preliminary relief. The ruling comes six days before the rule was scheduled to take effect on July 1.

Today's decision is an important step forward for PA students, educational programs, patients, and the healthcare workforce. By granting preliminary relief, the Court recognized that the harm caused by this rule is too significant to ignore and that PA students should not be forced to suffer its consequences while the case is being decided. Allowing the rule to go into effect on July 1 while the legal challenges on the merits proceed would cause irreparable harm to PA students, programs, the profession and the public.

In the ruling, the Court determined that the plaintiffs "have established that they are likely to succeed on their [Administrative Procedure Act] claim that the Rule's definition of 'professional degree' is contrary to law, that they would suffer irreparable harm should the Rule go into effect, and that the balance of equities and the public interest are in their favor."

Current and prospective PA students have faced months of uncertainty about their educational and financial futures, and today's ruling provides temporary but immediate relief as the case moves forward.

This decision reflects what healthcare leaders, educators, and advocates across the country have made clear: PAs are essential healthcare professionals who provide high-quality care in every medical setting and specialty. With 500 million patient interactions each year, PAs are on the front lines of care in hospitals, clinics, and communities across the country, and millions of Americans rely on them every day, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

The broad nonpartisan outcry against this rule underscores that supporting the PA workforce should not be a political issue — it is a healthcare issue.

While today's decision is significant/encouraging, it is only the first step. Our focus remains squarely on seeing this challenge to the PA profession through to a final resolution. Thousands of prospective PA students remain unable to make long-term decisions about their education and future careers with confidence. The uncertainty created by this rule continues to threaten the future healthcare workforce at a time when communities across the country already face growing provider shortages.

AAPA and PAEA remain confident in the merits of our case and committed to ensuring that PA students receive the higher loan limits Congress intended under the law. We will continue fighting for the students, programs, healthcare employers, and patients affected by this misguided rule.

About the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA)

AAPA is the national membership organization for all physician associates/assistants (PAs). PAs are licensed clinicians who practice medicine in every specialty and setting. Trusted, rigorously educated and trained healthcare professionals, PAs are dedicated to expanding access to care and transforming health and wellness through patient-centered, team-based medical practice. Learn more about the profession at aapa.org and engage through Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

SOURCE American Academy of Physician Associates