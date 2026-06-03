Physician Associate Organizations Sue Department of Education to Protect PA Students' Access to Federal Student Loans

Lawsuit challenges rule that would cap PA student borrowing at $20,500 annually, far short of what PA school costs, ahead of July 1 implementation date.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) and the PA Education Association (PAEA) today filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, challenging the final Reimagining and Improving Student Education (RISE) rule as unlawful ahead of its July 1 implementation date.

The RISE rule places physician associate/assistant (PA) students into a lower "graduate" borrowing tier for federal student loans, limiting annual federal loans to $20,500 beginning July 1. For the vast majority of PA programs, where average tuition is several times higher than the proposed annual loan limit, not inclusive of mandatory fees and living expenses, the cap falls far short of the cost of education, creating an immediate and significant barrier to entering the profession.

Under the law Congress passed, PA students qualify as professional degree students, a designation that carries higher loan limits that more accurately reflect the true cost of a PA education. The complaint alleges the RISE Final Rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act by adding requirements to the definition of "professional degree" that Congress never authorized. It further argues that the Department used those new requirements to exclude PA students from the higher federal loan limits Congress established for professional students.

"The Department of Education exceeded its authority and created a definition that will have devastating consequences for PA students, the PA workforce, and the patients who depend on them," said Lisa Gables, CEO of AAPA. "PA programs meet every element of the professional degree definition that Congress established in law; they award entry-level master's degrees, require rigorous clinical training, and lead to professional licensure in all 50 states. We are in court to ensure the law is implemented as Congress intended."

According to the ED's own data, in the academic year 2023-24, 76% of PA student borrowers relied on federal loans beyond the $20,500 annual cap to finance their education. This comes at a critical moment as PA employment is projected to grow 20% by 2034, and by 2032, PAs and APRNs are expected to make up roughly half of all practitioners in the United States.

"This case is about fairness and the future of patient care," said Sara Fletcher, CEO of PAEA. "PA students are preparing to serve patients in every community across this country. Together, we are standing up for educational opportunity, for the integrity of the law, and for the future healthcare workforce that millions of patients will rely upon in the years ahead."

The groups are also filing a motion for preliminary injunction seeking to block the rule from taking effect for PA students on July 1, to allow students already accepted into summer and fall PA programs this year to have access to higher loan limits that make it possible for them to finance their PA education. The motion is supported by sworn declarations from multiple parties detailing the immediate harm to students, the PA workforce, and an already overburdened healthcare system.

About the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA)

AAPA is the national membership organization for all physician associates/assistants (PAs). PAs are licensed clinicians who practice medicine in every specialty and setting. Trusted, rigorously educated and trained healthcare professionals, PAs are dedicated to expanding access to care and transforming health and wellness through patient-centered, team-based medical practice. PAs have more than 590 million patient interactions per year. Learn more about the profession at aapa.org and engage through Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

About the PA Education Association (PAEA)

The PA Education Association (PAEA) is the national organization representing PA educational programs in the United States and the professional home for PA educators. The Association brings educators together to connect, learn, and lead, and supports faculty, staff, students, and applicants with resources, development, and advocacy that strengthen PA programs and advance the profession. Learn more at PAEAonline.org.

SOURCE American Academy of Physician Associates