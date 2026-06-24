AARP Commits Over $180,000 to Strengthen 14 Communities Across Pennsylvania

$182,610 in grants aims to help residents of all ages, especially older adults, improve how they live, move, and stay connected in their neighborhoods through innovative local projects

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP today announced 14 organizations throughout Pennsylvania will receive 2026 Community Challenge grants. Marking the program's 10th anniversary, the grants are part of an $8.3 million commitment by AARP, doubling last year's total, to fund 750 quick-action projects nationwide aimed at making communities more livable for people of all ages, especially older adults.

The funds will support improvements to public spaces, transportation, housing, digital connectivity, disaster preparedness, and other local priorities that help improve social connections and strengthen neighborhoods and towns of all sizes.

"Across Pennsylvania, communities are looking for practical ways to stay connected, improve safety, and support people as they age," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director. "These Community Challenge grant projects show what's possible when local ideas get the support they need. They are helping people stay active, engaged, and connected where they live."

Projects across Pennsylvania reflect growing demand for practical, local solutions that help residents stay connected, safe and independent, including:

This Generation Connect – Pittsburgh, PA ($15,000)

Community Garden & Public Space

Will transform an underused neighborhood space into an accessible community garden, expanding access to fresh food while creating a safe place for older adults to gather, stay active, and connect.

ACLAMO – Norristown, PA ($15,000)

Digital Navigation Skills

Will offer structured, bilingual computer lab sessions to help older adults build confidence using digital tools for everyday tasks and social connection.

Penn Asian Senior Services – Philadelphia, PA ($15,000)

Transportation Access

Will provide free, reliable transportation to medical appointments for adults age 50-plus with limited English proficiency, including language support and door-to-door service.

The Community Grocer – Philadelphia, PA ($15,000)

Digital Access & Food Security

Will expand access to affordable, nutritious food while offering free Wi‑Fi, shared devices, and hands-on tech support to help older adults access telehealth and benefits.

Common Roots – Meadville, PA ($22,110)

Housing Design & Innovation

Will host a design competition for accessory dwelling units, generating scalable housing solutions that support aging in place and affordability.

Royal Gardens Association – Philadelphia, PA ($15,000)

Public Space Activation

Will upgrade a community garden with raised beds, safer pathways, and seating, along with wellness programming like Tai Chi to support balance, mobility, and social connection.

Johnstown Redevelopment Authority – Johnstown, PA ($15,000)

Public Space Revitalization

Will transform a vacant downtown lot into an accessible green space with seating and a small stage for community events and gatherings.

Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County – Warminster, PA ($15,000)

Home Repair & Aging in Place

Will provide home repairs and accessibility upgrades for low-income older homeowners, including ramps, lifts and safer bathrooms to support independence.

Senior Adult Activities Center of Montgomery County – Norristown, PA ($15,000)

Outdoor Community Space

Will enhance an outdoor patio with seating, shade, raised garden beds and signage to support meals, gardening and social activities for adults age 50-plus.

Mantua Urban Peace Garden – Philadelphia, PA ($5,500)

Community Garden Improvements

Will improve accessibility by upgrading facilities and adding seating, making it easier for older adults to participate in programs and community events.

Lancaster Downtowners – Lancaster, PA ($2,500)

Walk Audits & Safety

Will conduct walk audits along key downtown routes with older adults and community members to identify barriers and inform safety improvements.

Redtail Resilience Network – Pittsburgh, PA ($2,500)

Disaster Preparedness

Will host training sessions focused on emergency preparedness for older adults, including hands-on resources and materials to support readiness.

Hookstown Fair – Hookstown, PA ($15,000)

Public Gathering Space

Will construct an accessible pavilion with shaded seating to increase comfort and participation for older adults attending community events.

City of Allentown – Allentown, PA ($15,000)

Pedestrian Safety

Will install a flashing midblock crosswalk signal near housing for older adults to improve visibility and help residents safely access nearby services.

"America is aging, and most older adults want to stay in the communities they know and love. There are a lot of things that localities can do to support residents of all ages," said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. "AARP Community Challenge grants help transform local ideas into real improvements, from safer sidewalks and improved transportation options to public spaces that bring neighbors together and enhance community connections. As we celebrate the program's 10th year, we're proud to double our investment so even more communities can become great places to live for people at all stages of life."

View the full list of grantees and their projects at aarp.org/communitychallenge. Learn more about AARP's work to support livable communities at aarp.org/livable.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Reardon, [email protected], 267-825-9923

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania