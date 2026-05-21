/C O R R E C T I O N -- AARP Pennsylvania/

In the news release, AARP Pennsylvania Applauds Passage of PhillySaves, issued 21-May-2026 by AARP Pennsylvania over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made to the release. The complete, corrected release follows:

AARP Pennsylvania Applauds Passage of PhillySaves

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania is celebrating the passage of PhillySaves and extends its sincere thanks to Philadelphia voters and public officials following the successful May 19 primary election.

The approval of PhillySaves with nearly 80 percent of the vote marks a major milestone in expanding access to retirement savings for workers across the city. By voting in support of this initiative, Philadelphia residents have taken an important step to help more individuals—particularly those without access to employer-sponsored plans—build long-term financial security.

"We are grateful to the voters of Philadelphia for recognizing the importance of making it easier for workers to save for their future," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, State Director for AARP Pennsylvania. "PhillySaves represents a strong, forward-looking approach that will help thousands of individuals take control of their financial well-being."

AARP Pennsylvania also expressed appreciation to Mayor Parker, who signed the legislation, and to Council President Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) and Councilmember Mike Driscoll (6th District), who co-sponsored the bill, secured its passage, and helped bring the ballot question before voters. Because of their leadership, the initiative will expand retirement savings access to more than 208,000 Philadelphia workers.

"Local leadership matters, and Philadelphia's elected officials demonstrated a clear commitment to supporting working residents and strengthening the city's economic future," Johnston-Walsh added. "We thank them for their partnership and dedication throughout this process."

PhillySaves is designed to provide a simple, accessible way for workers to begin saving for retirement through automatic payroll contributions, empowering individuals to build financial stability over time. With voter approval secured, the focus now shifts to implementation—ensuring Philadelphia workers and small businesses understand how to access and benefit from the program in the months ahead.

AARP Pennsylvania remains committed to supporting efforts that improve financial security for older adults and working families and looks forward to continued collaboration with city leaders and community partners as PhillySaves is implemented.

For more information about PhillySaves and the May 19 primary, visit aarp.org/phillysaves.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the 125 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health and financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest-circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPLatino and @AARPadvocates on social media.

CONTACT:

Randy LoBasso

Associate State Director of Communications, AARP Pennsylvania

267-964-8001

[email protected]

Correction: In the fourth paragraph, "5th District" has been updated to "2nd District"

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania