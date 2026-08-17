Aastro Roofing Company Named Deerfield Beach's Roofer of the Year

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aastro Roofing Company, a third-generation, family-run roofing contractor serving Palm Beach and Broward Counties, continues to build on more than seven decades of combined family roofing experience with a focus on hurricane-resistant construction for South Florida homes and businesses.

ROTY 1 % Award

Founded on principles of transparency and craftsmanship, Aastro Roofing has spent over three decades as a company protecting residential and commercial properties against South Florida's demanding climate. The team is factory-certified to install products from major manufacturers including GAF, Owens Corning, and CertainTeed, allowing the company to offer extended manufacturer warranties. Its wind-mitigation approach is engineered to exceed thresholds of 150 miles per hour, well above Florida's already-strict building code minimums, and the company uses infrared moisture detection and core testing to diagnose roofing issues before beginning repairs.

"We treat every property's roof as if it were sheltering our own family," said Jason Wyatt Blair, Owner of Aastro Roofing Company. "That means no shortcuts, no inferior materials, and documenting our work every step of the way so homeowners can see the quality for themselves."

The company's reputation for reliability has also been reflected in independent consumer recognition. Aastro Roofing recently received the Roofer of the Year – Deerfield Beach 2026 award from the Consumer Ratings Institute. The award follows a 4.9-star overall rating from 361 customer reviews, reflecting consistent feedback from homeowners and business owners across the region.

Aastro Roofing offers residential and commercial roof repair, replacement, restoration, and maintenance, including shingle, tile, metal, and flat roofing systems, and provides free structural evaluations for property owners throughout Palm Beach and Broward Counties.

About Aastro Roofing Company

Aastro Roofing Company is a third-generation, family-owned roofing contractor based in South Florida, serving Palm Beach and Broward Counties. The company specializes in residential and commercial roof repair, replacement, and maintenance, with factory certifications from leading manufacturers and an engineering-focused approach to hurricane wind mitigation.

Media Contact:

Jason Wyatt Blair

Owner, Aastro Roofing Company

[email protected]

(561) 409-3280

SOURCE Aastro Roofing Company