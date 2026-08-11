Abbott and Google launch first-of-its-kind partnership to transform everyday health through glucose insights and AI

Multi-year collaboration combines ongoing glucose insights from Abbott's Lingo biowearable with Google Health's technology to create a more comprehensive view of personal health

Partnership includes a large-scale research study to better inform artificial intelligence (AI) coaching available in the Google Health app and future Lingo product features

Lingo, Abbott's over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor (CGM), helps people understand the impact of nutrition, activity, sleep and stress on their glucose so they can make meaningful lifestyle changes

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Google Health to redefine how people understand and manage their health. By combining glucose insights from Abbott's Lingo biowearable with Google's expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and consumer technology, the multi-year collaboration makes personalized metabolic insights more actionable, helping people take a more proactive approach to their health.

The collaboration is designed to bring metabolic health insights into people's daily routines through a seamless, AI-powered experience. Through the Google Health app, Lingo users will be able to view glucose trends alongside other health and wellness metrics in a unified experience, helping them better understand how daily behaviors influence their overall well-being. Google's Health Coach will use these insights to deliver personalized, contextual recommendations designed to help users build sustainable habits related to nutrition, activity, sleep and recovery.

The partnership will focus on three areas:

Connecting glucose data to a more complete picture of health: Integrating ongoing glucose insights from the Lingo continuous glucose monitor (CGM) into Google Health to help users understand their body's response to daily habits and make better lifestyle and nutrition choices in the moment.

Integrating ongoing glucose insights from the Lingo continuous glucose monitor (CGM) into Google Health to help users understand their body's response to daily habits and make better lifestyle and nutrition choices in the moment. Delivering AI-powered, personalized health guidance: Combining glucose insights with Google Health Coach to provide tailored recommendations that help people build healthier habits.

Combining glucose insights with Google Health Coach to provide tailored recommendations that help people build healthier habits. Establishing new science about metabolic health: Conducting one of the largest real-world metabolic health studies to date, integrating continuous glucose, wearable, laboratory, and survey data to uncover connections between activity, sleep, wellbeing, and metabolic health, informing more personalized guidance that supports healthier day-to-day decisions.

Rates of metabolic health challenges continue to rise globally. Prediabetes, one of the fastest-growing health crises in the U.S., impacts over 115 million American adults with more than 2 in 5 adults affected and approximately 8 in 10 are completely unaware they have it.[1] Additionally, poor metabolic health can lead to other chronic conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain cancers.[2] The partnership between Abbott and Google Health aims to help people better understand the connection between their daily habits and overall well-being, empowering earlier and more informed action to help slow the development and progression of conditions related to poor metabolic health.

"The biggest challenge in healthcare isn't treating disease—it's helping people stay healthier longer," said Olivier Ropars, divisional vice president of Abbott's Lingo business. "Abbott's leadership in biowearables and Google's expertise in AI and consumer technology create a powerful opportunity to make personalized insights available at unprecedented scale. Additionally, we are advancing metabolic health research through one of the largest real-world studies of its kind, generating new insights into the relationship between glucose and everyday behaviors. That research will help shape future AI-powered guidance and metabolic health innovation. Together, we can help people better understand their bodies and take action before health challenges become health conditions."

Lingo is for individuals 18 years of age or older who are not using insulin and want to make informed decisions about their health. By showing how food, movement and stress affect glucose, Lingo can help people make small, science-backed adjustments that can lead to measurable improvements in overall health and well-being.

"The future of health lies in turning complex health information into personalized guidance that people can use every day," said Rishi Chandra, vice president and general manager of Google Health. "Abbott and Google are creating a more complete picture of health that can help people better understand the connections between their daily habits and overall well-being. We have an opportunity to provide powerful, personalized health insights that can help people live longer, healthier lives."

Lingo health integrations will continue to roll out in the Google Health app later this year. To learn more about Lingo and be among the first to hear about new features and updates, sign up at hellolingo.com.

Google Health Coach requires Google Health Premium subscription, Google Health app, and internet connection. Features subject to change; availability varies. Not intended for medical purposes. Check responses for accuracy; results may vary. Available on select devices. Gemini features work independently of Gemini apps.

Press assets including images and B-roll available here.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Lingo?

Lingo is Abbott's over-the-counter continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system designed for individuals 18 years and older who are not using insulin. Lingo provides ongoing glucose insights, helping people understand how food, exercise, sleep and stress affect their glucose levels and overall metabolic health. By turning real-time glucose data into personalized insights, Lingo is designed to help people make informed lifestyle choices that support better energy, wellness and long-term health.

What will this partnership bring to Lingo and Google Health users?

The partnership will combine Abbott's Lingo glucose insights with Google Health's AI-powered technology to create a more personalized health experience. People will be able to view ongoing glucose insights from Lingo within the Google Health app alongside other health information, providing a more complete picture of their health. Google Health Coach will use these insights to deliver personalized guidance designed to help users better understand how daily habits influence their metabolic health, energy, sleep and overall well-being.

Why are Abbott and Google partnering on metabolic health?

Abbott and Google are bringing together industry-leading biowearable technology, artificial intelligence and consumer health experiences to make personalized preventive health more accessible. By combining glucose insights from Abbott's Lingo biowearable with Google's AI capabilities, the companies aim to help people better understand the connection between their daily habits and overall health, empowering proactive decisions that support long-term well-being.

Why is tracking glucose important for people who do not have diabetes?

Glucose is the body's primary source of energy and plays a central role in overall metabolic health. Even in people without diabetes, glucose levels are influenced by everyday factors such as nutrition, physical activity, sleep and stress. Understanding glucose patterns can help people see how their bodies respond to daily habits and make more informed choices that support energy, well-being and long-term health goals. It can also provide early insight into changes in metabolic health, which is important given that more than 90 million adults in the United States are unaware they are living with prediabetes.[1]

About Lingo

The Lingo Glucose System is intended for users 18 years and older, not on insulin. It is not intended for diagnosis of diseases, including diabetes. The Lingo program does not guarantee that everyone will achieve the same results as individual responses may vary. Consult your healthcare professional before making changes to your diet or exercise regimen or if you have an eating disorder or a history of eating disorders.

Lingo can be purchased at hellolingo.com, Amazon, Walmart (in-store and online), Walgreens, BestBuy.com and Publix.

Lingo is available in the U.S. and the U.K. The Lingo app is now available for download for Android through the Google Play Store and for iOS on the Apple App Store.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 122,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2026) National Diabetes Statistics Report, 11 Mar 2026. Available at https://usdss.cdc.gov/diabetes/report.html. (Accessed: 08/04/2026).

2 T2: Knowler WC, et al. N Engl J Med. 2002;346(6):393-403. CVD: Rooney MR, et al. Diabetologia. 2025 Feb;68(2):357-366. Cancers: Huang Y, et al. Diabetologia. 2014 Nov;57(11):2261-9. AD + dementia: Ezkurdia A, et al. Int J Mol Sci. 2023 Feb 22;24(5):4354.

1 https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/communication-resources/prediabetes-statistics.html

SOURCE Abbott