Abel Communications and Brandi AI to Host Webinar on Aug. 5, 2026, on Winning Visibility in AI Search

Communications leaders will share how AI search is reshaping brand discovery—and what marketing and PR teams can do to earn greater visibility, credibility, and citations.

BALTIMORE and MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT

Abel Communications and Brandi AI will jointly present "Is Your Brand Optimized for AI Search?", a live webinar that will explain how companies and organizations can improve their visibility, accuracy, authority and credibility in AI-generated answers. The session is designed for marketing, public relations (PR), communications and brand leaders seeking to understand how generative AI is changing online discovery.

AI search has become a new layer of brand discovery and reputation. People now use generative AI platforms to research organizations, compare products and services, evaluate expertise and identify potential vendors. Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), also known as Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), helps organizations strengthen the content, authority signals and public evidence that influence how AI platforms find, interpret, summarize and cite brands, companies and organizations.

Greg Abel, founder and CEO of Abel Communications, and Leah Nurik, co-founder and CEO of Brandi AI, will explain how AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Copilot identify, describe and recommend brands and companies. Attendees will learn how to create clear, authoritative and citation-worthy content; improve the AI-readiness of existing web pages; and use earned media, thought leadership and credible third-party validation to strengthen brand visibility and influence in AI-generated answers.

WHO

Greg Abel, Founder and CEO, Abel Communications

Greg Abel has more than two decades of experience advising organizations and business leaders on media relations, thought leadership, executive visibility and reputation management. Abel Communications helps organizations elevate the profiles of their experts and turn specialized knowledge into influence through strategic communications, earned media and credibility-building content designed to reach both human audiences and AI systems.

Leah Nurik, Co-founder and CEO, Brandi AI

Leah Nurik founded Brandi AI in 2025 after more than 20 years in marketing, PR and strategic communications. Brandi AI helps organizations understand how they are represented across generative AI platforms and identify opportunities to improve their visibility, accuracy, and brand presence in AI-generated answers. The platform provides communications and marketing teams with data and insights they can use to strengthen content, messaging, and public-source authority.

WHEN

Wednesday, August 5, 2026

10–11 a.m. ET

WHERE

Online webinar

REGISTRATION

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/ObmHL1esTA-ndN_phNT24w#/registration

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether—and how—a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi provides data-driven guidance and optimization tools to help marketers refine existing web content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai.

About Abel Communications

Abel Communications is a full-service public relations firm, delivering strategic communications programs for regional and national clients in sectors including health and wellness, professional services, and local, national, and global brands. The firm provides strategic counsel to help clients navigate the intersection of media relations, content development, social media and digital strategy.

Media contacts:

Mara Kearney

Abel Communications

Phone: (775) 846-7714

Email: [email protected]

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Brandi AI)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brandi AI