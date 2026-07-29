Brandi AI Wins a Gold Stevie Award for New Product of the Year for AI Visibility and Generative Engine Optimization

Top Stevie honor recognizes Brandi AI's enterprise platform for helping marketing, PR and communications teams measure and improve how brands appear in AI-generated answers

MCLEAN, Va., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandi AI™, the leading enterprise platform for Brand Intelligence, AI visibility, and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced it has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the New Product of the Year – Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations Technology category in the third annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence.

The Gold Stevie, the competition's highest level of recognition, honors Brandi AI's work helping marketing and communications leaders understand, measure and improve how their brands are represented across AI-generated answers.

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As consumers and B2B buyers increasingly use platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overview and Perplexity to research companies, compare products, evaluate vendors and form opinions, brand discovery is no longer confined to search results, news coverage, social media or corporate websites. AI-generated answers are becoming a new layer of reputation, visibility, and influence.

For marketing and PR leaders, that shift creates a critical measurement gap. Traditional metrics such as search rankings, website traffic, media impressions and share of voice remain important, but they do not show whether an organization is being cited by AI, how its brand is being described, which messages are being repeated or which competitors are gaining visibility in high-intent conversations.

Launched in October 2025, Brandi AI gives marketing, communications, PR, SEO and digital teams a unified view of how brands appear across AI-generated answers. It measures citation frequency, messaging accuracy, sentiment and competitive share of voice inside AI-generated answers, giving organizations the insight needed to strengthen their visibility where AI-driven discovery is increasingly influencing purchasing decisions. These insights help leaders understand whether their existing content, media coverage, product messaging and digital authority are translating into visibility within AI-driven discovery.

"Marketing and communications leaders are entering an era in which brand perception is increasingly shaped before a buyer visits a website, reads a press release or speaks with a sales team," said Leah Nurik, CEO of Brandi AI. "AI platforms are answering questions about which companies matter, which products stand out and which organizations can be trusted. Brands need not only visibility into those answers, but clear, directional guidance on what to do to increase the frequency of brand mentions as well as control and effect the narrative that AI returns about their brands because those answers are now the first step in the buyer discovery journey."

Brandi AI brings together measurement, competitive intelligence and optimization capabilities in a single enterprise platform. Key capabilities include:

AI visibility measurement that tracks how often brands are cited and how they are represented across leading AI platforms

that tracks how often brands are cited and how they are represented across leading AI platforms Competitive intelligence through Brandi AI's proprietary Competitive Market Universe™, revealing which competitors are surfacing, which narratives are resonating and where visibility gaps exist

through Brandi AI's proprietary Competitive Market Universe™, revealing which competitors are surfacing, which narratives are resonating and where visibility gaps exist Sentiment Hub capabilities that show how AI-generated answers position a brand, which attributes shape those perceptions and which sources influence sentiment across prompts, competitors, personas, geographies and stages of the buyer journey

capabilities that show how AI-generated answers position a brand, which attributes shape those perceptions and which sources influence sentiment across prompts, competitors, personas, geographies and stages of the buyer journey Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) recommendations that help organizations strengthen existing websites, earned media and product content to improve citation likelihood

recommendations that help organizations strengthen existing websites, earned media and product content to improve citation likelihood Optimization Hub capabilities that make enterprise content more discoverable and citable across multiple AI models, languages and geographies

Brandi AI is used by Fortune 500 companies, global agencies, and high-growth brands across industries to understand how AI-driven discovery is reshaping reputation, sentiment, demand generation, competitive positioning and category leadership.

Customers have reported measurable improvements in AI visibility. A public sector SaaS organization increased its AI visibility sevenfold in two months, while a public relations agency achieved the No. 1 AI visibility position within 60 days.

Earlier in 2026, Brandi AI received the 2026 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award and earned High Performer status in G2's Summer 2026 Grid® Report for Answer Engine Optimization, with verified users giving the platform 100% ratings for competitive benchmarking and AI visibility reporting, plus top scores across mention tracking, ranking insights, content recommendations, sentiment monitoring, and semantic optimization. Brandi AI also won Gold in the inaugural Best Answer Engine Results in a PR Campaign category in the 2026 Bulldog PR Awards.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the accomplishments of individuals, teams and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. More than 180 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the third annual Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding achievements," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "Their innovations are helping shape the future of technology across every industry, and we look forward to celebrating their success on October 28."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at http://Tech.StevieAwards.com.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise Brand Intelligence, AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether — and how — a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi AI provides data-driven guidance and optimization tools to help marketers refine existing web content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi AI supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Brandi AI)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brandi AI