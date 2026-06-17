Abe's Graduate Scholarship Sweepstakes to Award $5,000 to One Lucky Winner

Apply by July 31, 2026 for a Chance to Receive the Scholarship Prize

BOSTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A $5,000 scholarship can provide significant financial relief for graduate students, who usually pay more than $44,000 for a master's degree, and may spend more than $100,000 per year on medical school, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Against that backdrop, Abe® recently launched Abe's Graduate Scholarship Sweepstakes, which will award $5,000‡ for educational expenses to one lucky winner. The sweepstakes is open for entries through July 31, 2026 and the winner will be selected in early August.

The no-essay sweepstakes is the latest program to launch under the Abe student loan brand. Entrants do not need to apply for an Abe loan to be eligible and there are no GPA requirements. Those entering must be legal residents of the U.S./District of Columbia, age 18-plus, who are enrolled in a graduate-level program at an eligible institution, or the parents of these students.

"Completing graduate studies after finishing a bachelor's degree requires a strong commitment of time and resources. We're pleased to reward one student's or parent's dedication with this prize," said Steve Winnie, President, Monogram LLC, which created and administers Abe.

To enter Abe's Graduate Scholarship Sweepstakes, please click this link. For the sweepstakes rules, click here.

About Abe

Abe® student loans bring a plain, honest, "built-for-real-life" approach to private student lending. Abe covers up to the full cost of an education, and offers a unique combination of repayment plans, loan terms and deferment/forbearance options. Abe was created by Monogram LLC, the leader in data-driven private student lending products and programs. The Monogram team has originated more than $23 billion in private student loans and assisted 1.5 million borrowers at thousands of schools. More information can be found at abestudentloans.com, Facebook or Instagram.

‡ NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., age 18+ who are currently a student or parent of a student enrolled in a graduate program at an Eligible Institution. Void where prohibited. Ends 07/31/26. Click for Official Rules.

Contact Dawn Ringel

617-285-0652; [email protected]

SOURCE Monogram LLC