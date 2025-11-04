Even More to Celebrate: Abe Announces $7,500 Home for the Holidays Scholarship Sweepstakes

Five Lucky Undergraduates, Graduate Students, or Parents to Win $1,500 Scholarships

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When families are on a strict budget to pay for college or graduate school, an extra $1,500 can provide a welcome financial boost, especially during the holidays.

Now several lucky students or parents of these students will enjoy that additional lift as holiday celebrations approach. AbeSM, an innovative private student lending program, has launched the Abe Home for the Holidays Scholarship Sweepstakes and is giving away $7,500. Five winners will each receive $1,500 to put toward undergraduate or graduate school expenses, travel or even gifts. For a chance to win, students and parents should enter the free sweepstakes by December 1, 2025 at abestudentloans.com/scholarship-holiday2025.* Winners will be selected on or around December 3.

"We're excited that this new scholarship sweepstakes will make recipients' holidays even happier," said Steve Winnie, Chief Operating Officer, Monogram LLC, which administers Abe student loans. "Whether winners use the money to travel home for winter break or to upgrade their computers, we are pleased to reward their hard work and commitment to education."

The Abe Home for the Holidays Scholarship Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the U.S./District of Columbia, age 18-plus, who are enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program in an eligible U.S. institution, or parents of these students. Entrants do not need to have an Abe student loan to be considered. To review the full sweepstakes rules, visit abestudentloans.com/scholarship-holiday2025-official-rules.

The Home for the Holidays Scholarship Sweepstakes is the latest innovation from Abe, which brings a different kind of program to the private student loan marketplace—one that stands out for its borrower-supportive features, extending throughout repayment, and especially when "life happens". In addition to low rates and a "no fees … ever" approach, these features include:

Flexible repayment options to keep borrowers in control

Longer grace periods than other lenders

Forbearance in case of job loss or illness

In-school default protection

2% loan principal balance reduction at graduation

More information about these loans for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as those enrolled in graduate certificate programs and MBA, law, medical, dental or healthcare professional degree programs, is available at abestudentloans.com.

About Abe

AbeSM student loans are focused on creating more supportive borrower experiences that better meet the needs of today's college students. In addition to clear, transparent information, Abe offers a unique combination of repayment plans, loan terms and deferment/forbearance options. Abe was created by Monogram LLC, the leader in data-driven private student lending products and programs. The Monogram team has originated more than $23 billion in private student loans and assisted 1.5 million borrowers at thousands of schools. More information is available at abestudentloans.com , Facebook or Instagram.

*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. See abestudentloans.com/scholarship-holiday2025-official-rules for Official Rules and complete details. Void where prohibited.

