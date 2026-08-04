Able Business Services Named Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 Orange Blossom Classic

Partnership reflects a shared commitment to HBCUs, community impact, and South Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) Committee proudly announces Able Business Services, Inc. (ABS) as the Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 Orange Blossom Classic, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), strengthening communities, and creating opportunities through one of the nation's most celebrated HBCU traditions.

Welcome Able Business Services, Inc. as the Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 Orange Blossom Classic 2026 Orange Blossom Classic presented by Able Business Services, Inc.

The 2026 Orange Blossom Classic presented by Able Business Services, Inc. will take place on Sunday, September 6, at 3 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, featuring the South Carolina State University Bulldogs and the Florida A&M University Rattlers. The nationally televised matchup will air live on ESPN and serve as the culmination of Orange Blossom Classic Weekend, a multi-day celebration of HBCU excellence featuring educational programming, leadership development, business engagement, community service initiatives, and cultural experiences.

"Our partnership with Able Business Services, Inc. reflects a shared investment in the future of our students, our communities, and the enduring legacy of HBCUs," said Kendra Bulluck, executive director of the Orange Blossom Classic. "We are proud to welcome an organization whose values align with our mission of creating meaningful opportunities while celebrating the rich traditions that have made the Orange Blossom Classic a staple of HBCU excellence; an experience built on history and fueled by pride."

Founded by William L. Berry Sr., ABS has built a strong reputation throughout South Florida by delivering high-quality facility maintenance and business support services while remaining committed to operational excellence, customer service, and community engagement. The partnership with the Orange Blossom Classic reflects the company's continued investment in initiatives that promote education, economic opportunity, and community impact.

"We're honored to become the Presenting Sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic, an event whose legacy of excellence, leadership, and opportunity reflects many of the same values that have guided Able Business Services for more than 25 years," said William L. Berry Sr., founder and owner of Able Business Services. "Able Business Services is a family-owned, full-service provider of professional cleaning products, mobile detailing, facility services, and chemical solutions for commercial, industrial, government, and residential clients. We are committed to investing in people, strengthening communities, and creating opportunities that have a lasting impact. Partnering with the Orange Blossom Classic allows us to support one of the nation's premier HBCU traditions while celebrating the students, alumni, and communities that make these institutions so special. We're proud to be part of this incredible weekend and look forward to welcoming fans from across the country to Miami."

Originally established in 1933, the OBC is one of the nation's most historic HBCU football classics. Since its return in 2021, the Classic has grown into a multi-day celebration featuring leadership programming, community service initiatives, career development opportunities, business engagement, and scholarship support, while generating significant tourism and economic impact throughout South Florida.

As Presenting Sponsor, ABS joins a growing network of partners dedicated to preserving the legacy of HBCUs while helping create transformative experiences for students, alumni, fans, and the broader community.

For tickets, event information, and the complete OBC Weekend schedule, visit OrangeBlossomClassic.com. Stay connected for updates by following @OrangeBlossomFC on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X (Twitter) and @OrangeBlossomClassic on YouTube.

ABOUT THE ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC

Founded in 1933 by J.R.E. Lee Jr., the son of Florida A&M University's president, the inaugural Orange Blossom Classic welcomed 2,000 fans to a "blacks only" ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida, where Florida A&M defeated Howard 9–0, establishing the foundation of what would become one of the most historic HBCU football classics in the nation.

After a 43-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic was re-established in 2021 with a renewed mission to elevate HBCU athletics, culture, and access on a national stage. Now in its sixth year, the Orange Blossom Classic draws thousands of fans, students, alumni, and families to South Florida each Labor Day Weekend to celebrate competition, community, and HBCU pride. To-date, OBC has generated more than $100 million in economic impact to Miami-Dade County and the South Florida region and over $500,000 in scholarship dollars.

ABOUT ABLE BUSINESS SERVICES

For more than 25 years, Able Business Services, a Miami-based, Black-owned and family-operated company, has provided businesses, municipalities, government agencies, commercial properties, and residential customers with comprehensive janitorial and commercial cleaning services, landscape maintenance and installation, mobile detailing, fleet services, propane dispensing, and emergency facility support. Able Business Services also manufactures and distributes professional cleaning products, automotive detailing chemicals, janitorial supplies, and related maintenance products to local, national, and international customers. Learn more at AbleBusinessServices.com.

Media Contacts:

Derek Ross | [email protected] | 919-423-5617

Antonio Santoro | [email protected]

SOURCE Orange Blossom Classic