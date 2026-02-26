South Carolina State Bulldogs and Florida A&M Rattlers Set for Labor Day Weekend Showdown at the 2026 Orange Blossom Classic

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orange Blossom Classic Committee proudly announces a marquee matchup to open the 2026 college football season: South Carolina State University (SCSU) Bulldogs and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Rattlers will face off at the 2026 Orange Blossom Classic, set for Sunday, September 6, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

2026 Orange Blossom Football Classic - Labor Day Weekend - Sunday, September 6 - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Widely recognized as one of the premier opening-weekend showcases in college football, the Orange Blossom Classic will once again place Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) on a national stage during Labor Day Weekend, bringing together tradition, competition, culture, and community.

The matchup features the South Carolina State Bulldogs, coming off a championship season highlighted by a Celebration Bowl victory and led by Head Coach Chennis Berry, opening their 2026 campaign against the storied FAMU Rattlers, led by newly appointed Head Coach Quinn Gray Sr., a former record-setting FAMU quarterback returning to guide his alma mater into a new era. With a championship pedigree, passionate fan bases, and deep-rooted tradition, the contest promises to be a must-see moment for college football fans nationwide.

"Matchups like this define what the Orange Blossom Classic represents; excellence on the field, pride in our institutions, and a celebration of HBCU legacy," said Kendra Bulluck, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic. "FAMU and South Carolina State bring history, momentum, and national attention, making this an incredible way to open the 2026 season."

Beyond the game itself, the Orange Blossom Classic delivers a multi-day celebration featuring official events, community engagement, cultural programming, and nationally recognized halftime performances, all anchored by its mission to uplift HBCUs and invest in the next generation of leaders.

Tickets for the 2026 Orange Blossom Classic will go on sale March 15, 2026. Fans are encouraged to mark their calendars and secure their seats for one of the most anticipated HBCU matchups of the season.

Additional details regarding kickoff time, broadcast partners, and the full slate of official Orange Blossom Classic weekend events will be announced in the coming months.

For the latest updates and information about the Orange Blossom Classic, visit www.orangeblossomclassic.com and follow the event on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X (Twitter) at @OrangeBlossomFC. Information on tickets, official events, and hotel accommodations will be available soon.

ABOUT THE ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC

Founded in 1933 by J.R.E. Lee Jr., the son of Florida A&M University's president, the inaugural Orange Blossom Classic welcomed 2,000 fans to a "blacks-only" ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida, where FAMU defeated Howard 9–0—establishing the foundation of what would become one of the most historic HBCU football classics in the nation.

After a 43-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic was re-established in 2021 with a renewed mission to elevate HBCU athletics, culture, and access on a national stage. Now in its sixth year, the Orange Blossom Classic draws thousands of fans, students, alumni, and families to South Florida each Labor Day Weekend to celebrate competition, community, and HBCU pride, and has generated over $500,000 in scholarships to date.

Media Contact:

Derek Ross

9194235617

[email protected]

SOURCE Orange Blossom Classic