Above Security Announces Strategic Investment from the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, Furthering Its Mission to Democratize Elite Insider Risk Management

Falcon Fund investment and Falcon platform integration builds on the companies' growing partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Black Hat USA today, Above Security (Above), the AI-native managed insider threat platform, announced a strategic investment from the CrowdStrike Falcon® Fund and integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform. The investment and integration advance the companies' existing partnership and Above's mission to democratize elite insider risk management.

Above's fleet of always-on, continuously reasoning AI agents analyzes behavior across identities, applications, data movement, and workflow context. The resulting intelligence delivers a comprehensive investigation narrative, including behavioral timelines, contextual analysis, reasoning behind risk classifications, and recommended actions.

Through the partnership, CrowdStrike customers will be able to extend their Falcon deployment, powering ready-made insider risk investigations with Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM telemetry. Above correlates Next-Gen SIEM endpoint, identity, and third-party data into investigation-ready cases and streams completed investigations back into Falcon, making insider risk a native outcome of the platform the world's leading organizations trust to stop breaches.

"The Falcon Fund invests in companies developing innovative technologies that solve meaningful cybersecurity challenges," said Michael Sentonas, President of CrowdStrike. "Above has built a compelling agentic approach to insider risk management. We're excited to open another path to legacy SIEM transformation and support the team as they continue to innovate and bring new capabilities to organizations around the world."

"CrowdStrike's investment validates the principle Above was built on: the next generation of insider risk won't be built on policies – it will be built on investigation," said Aviv Nahum, Co-founder and CEO, Above Security. "By combining Above's AI investigative agents with CrowdStrike's platform and go-to-market reach, we're helping organizations operationalize insider risk management at scale."

The investment builds on the companies' growing relationship. Earlier this year, Above was selected from nearly 1,000 applicants to participate in the CrowdStrike Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, presented in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NVIDIA. The company advanced to the live finals at RSAC 2026, where it was named the program's runner-up. The Falcon Fund investment also follows Above's recent $50 million funding round led by Ballistic Ventures, Merlin Ventures, and Norwest.

To learn more, visit: www.above.security/blog-posts/the-next-step-for-above-crowdstrikes-falcon-fund

Meet Above Security at Black Hat USA

To talk with the people building the future of insider risk detection, visit the Above team at Black Hat USA, Booth #5332. See behavioral intelligence live to understand how security teams investigate intent, not just activity.

About Above Security

Above Security is a managed insider risk protection service powered by a fleet of autonomous AI investigators. Instead of alerting on isolated events or anomalies, Above continuously investigates user behavior across SaaS, internal, and custom applications to understand intent, build behavioral narratives, and surface insider risk before incidents occur. Above's AI agents operate like a 24/7 insider risk team: they monitor activity in real time, reason over sequences of actions, and proactively assemble investigation-ready timelines that explain who did what, why it matters, and what to do next. When risk emerges, the platform delivers in-flow nudges to steer behavior, flags emerging incidents early, and produces complete, defensible reports with recommended action plans for security, HR, and legal. The result is proactive insider risk management at scale—continuous investigations, clear reasoning, and actionable outcomes—without relying on static rules, manual triage, or post-incident forensics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include discussion of unreleased services or features. Any unreleased services or features referenced here are still in development and subject to change. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

SOURCE Above Security