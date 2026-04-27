Above Security Named Inaugural Sponsor of the Insider Threat Matrix

AI-native insider threat platform becomes the first company to back Forscie's open-source, practitioner-built framework for insider threat investigations — a commitment to keeping the industry's core investigative vocabulary vendor-neutral, community-owned, and freely available.

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Above Security (Above), the AI-native managed insider threat platform, today announced it is the inaugural sponsor of the Insider Threat Matrix™ (ITM), the open-source framework maintained by Forscie that catalogs the human behaviors and discrete events defining insider threat investigations. The ITM Sponsorship Program is limited to six positions, each held on an annual basis.

Built and maintained by practitioners, the ITM gives security, legal, and HR teams a shared vocabulary and structure for insider threat detection, investigation, prevention, and reporting. The framework is openly available, versioned on GitHub, and used by enterprises, researchers, and open-source contributors worldwide.

Above and the ITM: Partnering for the community

"The Insider Threat Matrix is an extremely valuable resource for the community— built by practitioners, grounded in real investigations, and freely available to anyone doing the work," said Aviv Nahum, Co-Founder and CEO of Above Security. "We reference the Matrix within our product. So when an opportunity arose to support them, it was an enthusiastic "yes." ITM is the most rigorous open-source artifact in our category, and we want it to keep growing."

"The ITM maps directly to how we think about investigations at Above," said Amir Boldo, Co-Founder and CPTO of Above Security. "Our Arbiter engine correlates behavioral signals the way a human investigator would — across identity, endpoint, SaaS, and AI environments — and the Matrix provides the shared structure that lets the industry compare notes."

"Above Security is driving meaningful innovation in a space that desperately needs it," said James Weston, Co-Founder of Forscie and the ITM. "Their platform provides world-class insider risk analysis capabilities to enterprises that previously did not have the capacity to address it. Forscie and the ITM exist to empower every organization. We are thrilled to begin this new chapter with Above alongside us."

Adapting to the agentic era

As AI agents gain access to enterprise systems and act autonomously on behalf of employees, the scope of "insider" is expanding faster than traditional DLP and UEBA tools were built to handle. Above argues that common investigative frameworks like the ITM are essential infrastructure for the agentic era — and worth backing directly.

As part of the twelve-month sponsorship, Above's support will help sustain ITM maintenance, community programming, and expansion of the framework as the insider threat landscape evolves.

Learn how The ITM can help you in your organization at https://www.insiderthreatmatrix.org/ and how Above can transform your insider risk program at https://www.above.security/

About Above Security Above Security is a managed insider risk protection service powered by a fleet of autonomous AI investigators. Instead of alerting on isolated events or anomalies, Above continuously investigates user behavior across SaaS, internal, and custom applications to understand intent, build behavioral narratives, and surface insider risk before incidents occur. Above's AI agents operate like a 24/7 insider risk team: they monitor activity in real time, reason over sequences of actions, and proactively assemble investigation-ready timelines that explain who did what, why it matters, and what to do next. When risk emerges, the platform delivers in-flow nudges to steer behavior, flags emerging incidents early, and produces complete, defensible reports with recommended action plans for security, HR, and legal. The result is proactive insider risk management at scale—continuous investigations, clear reasoning, and actionable outcomes—without relying on static rules, manual triage, or post-incident forensics.

About The Insider Threat Matrix The Insider Threat Matrix (ITM) is an open framework for computer-enabled insider threat investigations, maintained by Forscie. Built by practitioners, the ITM catalogs the human behaviors and discrete events that define insider threat trajectories and is used by security, legal, and HR teams globally.

SOURCE Above Security