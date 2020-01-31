Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Industry, Forecast to 2025 - Rising Trend of Using Deep Cycle Technology in Stationary AGM Batteries is Propelling Industry Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market by Voltage (2-4 Volts, 6-8 Volts, 12 Volts & Above), Type (Stationary, Motive), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Automotive, UPS, Energy storage, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AGM battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025, reaching USD 13.9 billion by 2025 from USD 10.2 billion in 2019.

This research report categorizes the AGM battery market by type, end-user, voltage, application, and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to this market, as well as the value chain and market ranking analysis.

The report profiles the key players in the AGM battery market and analyzes their market rankings. A few prominent players profiled in this report include Clarios (US), Exide Technologies (US), EnerSys (US), Power Sonic Corporation (US), East Penn Manufacturing Company (US), C&D Technologies (US), Universal Power Group (US), and Fullriver Battery (US).

The growing trend of using deep cycle technology in stationary AGM batteries propelling the growth of AGM battery market

Stationary batteries are seldom used for backup power, power supply storage, and emergency power applications. These batteries are meant for standby power supply applications with excellent long deep discharges. These batteries are used in static applications in the industrial sector, medical equipment, telecommunication devices, energy storage sector such as emergency lighting, and also by utilities. They are also applicable for stationary heavy-duty applications such as backup power supply for UPS & emergency systems, standby power supply for ship & marine use, and power supply storage for solar & wind energy.



AGM batteries with a voltage range of 12 Volts & above accounted for the largest share during the forecast period



AGM batteries with a voltage range of 12 Volts & above are expected to hold a significant share of the AGM battery market during the forecast period. The majority of the manufacturers prefer these batteries as they support and power high-current applications and have a long life span. These batteries are one of the most demanded batteries giving a high-current performance and having longer design life. AGM batteries with this voltage range are equipped with high capacity and unmatched capabilities.



The market for OEM end-user segment to grow at significant CAGR during forecast period



The AGM battery market for the OEM end-user has a significant opportunity for applications such as automotive, industrial, and UPS, which is further boosting the growth of the market. Original equipment manufacturers are an important part of the market since they are engaged in customizing and selling the original product. OEMs have a significant role in the AGM battery ecosystem being the manufacturers of automotive vehicles, commercial vehicles, RVs, emergency lighting systems, military land vehicles, agriculture equipment, electric lifts, cleaning equipment, golf trolleys renewable energy systems, UPS, commercial inverters, solar power systems, and many more, which creates need for AGM batteries.



AGM battery market in APAC to witness the highest growth rate in coming years



The AGM battery market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The rising demand for AGM batteries from grid and microgrid applications in India and China is one of the factors driving the growth of this market. In addition to this, increase in renewable energy investments, regulations demanding energy efficiency, the expansion of power generation capacities, China is the major producer of lead, the electrification of the transport sector, and decline in costs due to technology advancements in developing countries in APAC have driven the growth of the AGM battery market. Also, industrial growth in countries such as India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand is leading to the high growth of the AGM battery market for commercial and industrial applications.



