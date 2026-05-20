AC Family Office Recruits Henry Pizzutello to Expand Presence in The Woodlands and Beaumont Regions

DENVER, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Capital Family Office ("AC Family Office"), a boutique outsourced family office, today announced the addition of Henry Pizzutello as a Partner and will lead AC Family Office's expansion into Texas with offices in The Woodlands and Beaumont.

Nicky Dieschbourg, Michelle Baxter, Will Coughlin, Monika Ruzik-Klatka, Zach Zielinski, Alexandra Boyles, Tim Kneen, Henry Pizzutello, Jacob Guinn, Max Smith, Mike Dieschbourg, Taylor Conley, Chris Baxter, Jane Swanson, and Tom Riley. Not photographed Jay Cummins.

Pizzutello joins AC Family Office from HFG Wealth Management, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and led portfolio management for the firm. During his tenure, Henry received industry recognition as a Five Star Wealth Manager for six consecutive years. Earlier in his career, he received the Hedgeweek Best Credit Fund Award in 2010 for risk-adjusted performance during the financial crisis while serving as portfolio manager for the fund. He also served as Managing Director and Head Trader for the Bass Family Office in Fort Worth, Texas, where he led the firm's convertible bond arbitrage strategy and broader alternative investment activities.

"Henry joins a team of specialists with more than 250 years of collective industry experience," said Timothy Kneen, Principal at AC Family Office. "Henry brings an extensive level of investment expertise from his institutional and hedge fund background. What makes him unique is his experience applying sophisticated investment strategies to risk-managed investing. When you combine that with the depth of talent we've built at AC Family Office, I think it really enhances what we're able to deliver for clients."

AC Family Office is intentionally structured to serve a select group of clients, allowing advisors to dedicate the time and attention necessary to develop tailored strategies and long-term relationships. The firm's approach emphasizes surrounding the client with a team of specialists in investments, financial planning, tax mitigation, estate planning, and risk management.

"My focus has always been on having the right team to serve families at a high level," said Henry Pizzutello. "Joining AC Family Office allows me to collaborate with a team that brings tremendous depth of experience and a shared commitment to delivering thoughtful, proactive guidance for clients and their families, with a structure designed to provide long-term continuity and stability for the families we serve."

With the opening of offices in The Woodlands and Beaumont, AC Family Office is further strengthening its long-term commitment to the Texas market while maintaining its focus on personalized client service. The firm anticipates opening a Dallas Office later this year. Its expansion strategy is centered on bringing together experienced professionals who share a common philosophy of prioritizing clients, deepening relationships, and delivering comprehensive, coordinated family office and investment solutions.

About AC Family Office

AC Family Office is an outsourced family office that assists multigenerational business owners and ultra-high-net-worth families by creating intentional plans around their life, family, business, community, and wealth. The firm provides a full range of family office services, including business consulting, asset management and planning, risk management and asset protection, estate planning, family governance, and philanthropy planning. For more information, visit acfamilyoffice.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Taylor Genovese

JConnelly

[email protected]

For full ranking information on the Five Start Awards, visit acfamilyoffice.com/awards-recognition

SOURCE Alpha Capital Family Office