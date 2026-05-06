AC Family Office Recruits Industry Veterans To Expand Leadership Team and Enhance Client Service

DENVER, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Capital Family Office ("AC Family Office"), a boutique outsourced family office service, has announced a series of team expansions and leadership developments designed to further strengthen its ability to deliver a high level of service and support the ultra-high-net-worth clients it serves.

As part of this expansion, AC Family Office has brought in Maxwell Smith to serve as President and Chief Financial Officer of the firm. The firm has recruited Monika Ruzik-Klatka as Director of Operations and Zach Zielinski to lead its leading-edge asset reporting system powered by Addepar.

"Max brings deep experience and a consistent track record of leadership across multiple firms, along with a strong alignment to our client-first philosophy," said Tim Kneen, Principal at AC Family Office.

A key part of this expansion is the firm's continued investment in reporting and data infrastructure through its use of Addepar, a technology-driven asset reporting platform that acts as a real-time balance sheet and performance measurement system for clients. Zach previously served some of the largest RIAs in the country and has now joined AC Family Office to lead all reporting activity.

"Addepar allows us to bring together all facets of a client's financial life in one place," said Alex Boyles, Partner and Senior Wealth Specialist at AC Family Office. "Having someone with Zach's background, who has managed reporting at this level, supports client confidence that accounts are fully integrated, with comprehensive reporting and a strong level of precision and insight behind everything we deliver."

In support of these enhancements, AC Family Office has also established a dedicated operations hub to further strengthen coordination across its advisory teams and improve responsiveness to client needs. The firm has recruited Monika Ruzik-Klatka, who will lead the operations and bring further enhancements to the organization and its clients. This investment reflects the firm's broader commitment to building infrastructure that supports a more seamless and elevated client experience.

"These developments are all about improving how we serve our clients," said Will Coughlin, Partner and Senior Investment Officer at AC Family Office. "AC strives to be different. We take a more holistic approach to the families and entities we work with, while many firms focus primarily on managing liquid assets. Building this team and the technology to support us is a significant investment but is an important part of how we deliver for our clients."

AC Family Office remains focused on thoughtful growth, aligning its team and resources to support a select group of clients with a highly personalized and comprehensive approach.

"We believe having someone of Monika's experience leading operations at AC Family Office is critical to delivering the highly personalized service we strive to promise, service we believe differs from what many RIAs provide. We are very fortunate to have successfully recruited her," said Michael Dieschbourg, Partner and CIO at AC Family Office. "You can't do what we do for clients without this level of talent around you."

About AC Family Office

AC Family Office is an outsourced family office that assists multigenerational business owners and ultra-high-net-worth families by creating intentional plans around their life, family, business, community, and wealth. The firm provides a full range of family office services, including business consulting, asset management and planning, risk management and asset protection, estate planning, family governance, and philanthropy planning. For more information, visit acfamilyoffice.com.

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SOURCE Alpha Capital Family Office