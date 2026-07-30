Academy Sports + Outdoors Advances Omnichannel Growth Strategy with Launch of Academy Retail Media

New retail media network connects brands with Academy's high-value customers and delivers measurable performance across online and in-store sales

KATY, Texas, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, today launched Academy Retail Media (ARM) as the next evolution of its omnichannel growth and customer strategy. ARM brings together Academy's expanding physical and digital reach, differentiated customer relationships, and longstanding brand partnerships to create more relevant customer experiences and measurable growth opportunities for advertisers.

The launch comes as Academy continues to expand its store footprint, boost e-commerce, and enhance customer personalization capabilities. With more than 320 stores across 21 states and a growing base of 52 million verified customers, ARM gives brand partners a new way to translate Academy's customer relationships and geographic reach into purchase-based audience intelligence, omnichannel activation and closed-loop measurement.

"ARM is a natural extension of how Academy is growing our business and deepening relationships with customers and brand partners," said Chad Fox, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. "Our stores, digital platforms, and customer insights give us a distinct view of how active families and sports and outdoor enthusiasts shop. By bringing those strengths together, we can help brands engage customers more meaningfully, demonstrate the business impact of their investment, and create a better, more personalized Academy experience."

ARM enables brands to reach verified Academy customers across onsite, in-app, and offsite channels and connect media exposure to online and in-store sales. Advertisers receive transparent, closed-loop measurement of same-SKU sales, broader brand halo and incremental lift, helping them optimize campaigns against outcomes such as return on advertising spend, customer acquisition, new product launches, reactivation and sales growth. For Academy customers, ARM will support more relevant product discovery, brand experiences, and offers throughout the shopping journey.

Academy's audiences include Always Game Families – active households with children in sports that purchase across eight or more categories and spend approximately twice as much annually as the average sporting goods and outdoor consumer – along with sporting families and outdoor enthusiasts. Several leading national brands are already activating ARM campaigns across awareness, consideration, and conversion, demonstrating early momentum as the network launches.

To learn more about ARM visit here.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated benefits, capabilities and opportunities associated with Academy Retail Media. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to a variety of factors, including those set forth in Academy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Media inquiries:

Meredith Klein, Vice President of Communications

346.826.6615

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Dan Aldridge, Vice President of Investor Relations

832.739.4102

[email protected]

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors