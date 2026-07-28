Academy Sports + Outdoors Helps Texas Families Kick Off Back-to-School and Back-to-Sport Shopping with Exclusive Statewide Giveaway Event

The first 125 customers at all 117 Texas locations will receive a promotional card worth up to $100 toward in-store purchases

KATY, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is making Back-to-School and Back-to-Sport shopping for Texas families even easier. On Saturday, August 1, Academy is rewarding the first 125 customers in line at every Texas store with promotional cards ranging from $20 to $100 during its Line-Up to Win event, valid for in-store purchases that weekend.

Through this Texas-exclusive event, Academy is awarding more than $700,000 to Texas shoppers while helping families stretch their Back-to-School and Back-to-Sport budgets during one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year.

The promotion comes as Texas families prepare for the state's annual Back-to-School Tax-Free Weekend, giving shoppers the opportunity to maximize savings on the apparel, footwear, backpacks, sporting goods, and everyday essentials they'll need for the upcoming school year. Academy's broad assortment of leading national brands and trusted private label products makes it easy for families to find everything they need in one convenient shopping destination.

In addition to the Line-Up to Win event, Academy is helping Texas families maximize Back-to-School savings through:

Families can also make their budgets go even further with in-store and online purchases through the myAcademy Rewards MasterCard, including 5% off every day at Academy, a $30 off welcome offer, free shipping with no minimum spend, and an unlimited 2% back in rewards on eligible everyday purchases.

In addition, Academy offers benefits on everyday purchases through its reimagined loyalty program, myAcademy Rewards, where customers can join for free and enjoy a $15 off welcome offer, free shipping with a $25 minimum spend, insider access to exclusive offers, and much more.

And Academy offers its Price Match Guarantee — every time and every day. Academy beats competitor prices by 5% so you can always know you're getting the best deal.

Families can shop Academy's complete assortment, seasonal deals, Texas Tax-Free Weekend offers and convenient shopping options in stores, at Academy.com, or through same day delivery where available.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Media inquiries:

Kelley Jones, Sr. Specialist External Communications

346.870.3645

[email protected]

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors