Academy Sports + Outdoors Continues Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to Broaden its Positive Impact

Engagement sustains momentum through programming, events, and donations

KATY, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, today announced the extension of its national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, reinforcing its focus on making a broad positive impact as well as deepening its commitments in the local communities it serves. The engagement, which began in 2025, remains focused on increasing access to sports and outdoor fun for youth nationwide through hands-on experiences, equipment support, and philanthropic giving.

Academy Sports + Outdoors teams up with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to celebrate teamwork, play, and sports with Academy's Boots & Boots Soccer Fest in Houston, TX. Speed Speed

"At Academy, we are committed to making a meaningful and lasting impact in the communities we serve," said Meredith Klein, Vice President of Communications at Academy Sports + Outdoors. "Our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America reflects that dedication by creating opportunities for kids to stay active, build confidence, and experience the joy of sports and outdoors. We're proud to continue this work together and expand our impact nationwide."

Since the partnership began, Academy and Boys & Girls Clubs of America have worked together at both a national and local level to help thousands of young people. Together, the organizations have hosted more than 20 events to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs in markets including Houston, Texas, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, South Central Kansas, Kansas, Greater Dallas, Richmond, Virginia, and Lanier, Georgia. In total, Academy has contributed nearly $250,000 in gift cards, equipment and experiences to support Clubs and their members.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of America values partnerships that help us deliver meaningful experiences to the young people we serve," said Eric Osborne, Senior Director of Sports Programming for Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Academy Sports + Outdoors has been an incredible partner, helping us strengthen access to sports and create memorable moments for Club members. We're excited to continue building on this strong foundation and reach even more kids together."

The renewal kicked off with Academy's recent Boots & Boots event in Houston where the company hosted 35 children from a local Boys & Girls Club for a unique hands-on experience. Participants had the opportunity to meet soccer legend Wade Barrett, test their skills on a soccer simulator, and celebrate alongside community members. The event also featured custom, muralist-painted eight-foot boot sculptures representing the United States and Mexico, highlighting the unifying power of sport.

At Academy Sports + Outdoors, responsible leadership and integrity are values that are fundamental to how business is conducted. Academy consistently gives back to communities in its footprint through charitable initiatives, partnership support, and direct giving efforts.

To learn more about Academy Sports + Outdoors and how the company gives back, visit here.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( ) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on and .

Media Contact: Allan Rojas, External Communications Director, [email protected]

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors