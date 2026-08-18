Company commits $65,000 in donations benefitting more than 200 children to make a positive impact locally

KATY, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce it has opened two new stores in St. Clairsville, Ohio and Kerrville, Texas; and will open nine additional locations this quarter in Celina, Texas; McAlester, Okla.; Lacy Lakeview, Texas; Fayetteville, Ga.; Roanoke, Va.; Statesboro, Ga.; Granbury, Texas; Millington, Tenn.; and Fairview, Texas. To date, Academy has opened seven new stores in 2026, with plans to open a total of 20 to 25 new locations this fiscal year.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Fuels Growth with Eleven New Stores Opening Across Six States in Q3

Combined, the eleven new stores are expected to bring more than 650 total new jobs to their local communities. Individuals interested in careers at Academy can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.

"Our strategic growth reflects both the strength of the business and our commitment to the families and communities we serve," said Eric Friederich, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations at Academy Sports + Outdoors. "With every new store, we're proud to partner with a local nonprofit organization to support kids and families by bringing more opportunities to play, connect, and create meaningful moments where fun can't lose."

As part of Academy's ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, the Company is donating $65,000 to support more than 200 children through local nonprofit organizations as part of each respective grand opening celebration. Each store will celebrate with exclusive deals, exciting giveaways, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and family-friendly fun for the whole family.

Hometown football star CJ Goodwin joined Academy at the grand opening of its St. Clairsville, Ohio store, where he surprised 20 kids from the St. Clairsville-Richland City Schools Athletics Department with a $5,000 shopping spree. Similarly, in Kerrville, TX, Academy hosted a $5,000 shopping spree for 20 kids with Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas – Texas Hill Country and provided additional $5,000 donations to both the Kerrville Public School Foundation and Kerr Together, to support ongoing community needs.

Academy's commitment to making a lasting and positive impact in the communities it serves extends beyond new store celebrations and community investments, underscoring its dedication to being a trusted community partner that provides support during times of need. Following the 2025 Central Texas floods, the Company supported local response and recovery efforts through on-the-ground aid to support frontline response efforts for TEXSAR: Texas Search and Rescue and the Texas A&M Forest Service, facilitated bottled water distribution, and made a $250,000 contribution to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to aid long-term recovery in the Texas Hill Country.

In pursuit of becoming the best sports and outdoors retailer in the country, Academy continues to open new stores to expand its base across legacy, existing, and new markets. This has resulted in the opening of more than 60 new locations since 2022 including 24 new stores across 16 states in 2025, including its first locations in Maryland and Pennsylvania and 16 new stores across 10 different states in 2024.

Academy's store growth is supported by continued investments that enhance the customer experience, including the recent rollout of the new myAcademy Rewards Mastercard® Credit Card, and enhanced myAcademy Rewards program, providing cardmembers and loyal customers with exclusive benefits and ways to save. Together, these initiatives reinforce Academy's commitment to delivering unbeatable value both in-store and beyond.

Every Academy store is a fun destination where families can find apparel, footwear, sports, hiking and camping equipment, hunting and fishing gear, outdoor cooking, and more from top national brands at an everyday value. For added convenience, Academy offers multiple shopping options, including same-day delivery on eligible purchases, making it easy for customers to get the products they need when and where they need them. Academy also offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, and propane exchange. Hunting and fishing licenses are also available to purchase in stores.

Additionally, Academy offers tremendous value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2OX, Redfield, and Mosaic, which offer great choices for outdoor apparel and equipment for the entire family, women's and men's apparel, workout attire, fishing equipment, hunting optics and accessories, and outdoor furniture, respectively.

Customers can find the best assortment of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoors equipment, and clothing from top national brands such as Nike, adidas, Carhartt, YETI, Stanley, Marucci, Titleist, Shimano, Brooks, Blackstone, Owala and more, in-store and online, and through the Academy mobile app.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements may incorporate words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "forward," "ahead," "opportunities," "plans," "priorities," "goals," "future," "short/long term," "will," "should," or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Academy's control. These and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Academy's Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Part 1A.Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Media Contact: Brooke Fendley, Sr. Specialist External Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors