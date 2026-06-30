Academy Sports + Outdoors Launches Summer 250 Shop Featuring Patriotic Gear for Summer Celebrations

Retailer celebrates America's 250th birthday with a curated assortment of red, white, and blue apparel, accessories, drinkware,and outdoor essentials

KATY, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, today announced the launch of its Summer 250 Patriotic Gear shopping destination, curated to help customers celebrate America's 250th birthday through outdoor adventures, backyard gatherings, sporting events, and summer traditions.

As Americans prepare for Fourth of July celebrations and a summer outdoors, Academy has assembled a collection of patriotic products spanning apparel, footwear, outdoor essentials, hydration, tailgating essentials, and soccer-inspired merchandise. The assortment reflects the activities that define summer across the country – from backyard celebrations and lake days to road trips, sporting events, and cheering on favorite teams.

Featured products include:

In addition to the Summer 250 assortment, Academy will offer seasonal savings to help customers prepare for celebrations and summer gatherings. Beginning Monday, June 29 to Saturday, July 4, shoppers can find up to 40% off summer essentials across pools, outdoor apparel, seasonal items and grills, including Outdoor Gourmet grills starting at $99.99. During Fourth of July weekend, shoppers can take an additional 40% off clearance apparel prices in stores.

Together, these products offer customers a variety of ways to showcase their patriotic spirit while enjoying the season's most popular outdoor activities. From keeping drinks cold at a backyard barbecue to outfitting families for summer travel, sporting events, and outdoor recreation, the collection highlights Academy's broad assortment of products for every type of celebration.

"Summer is about making memories outdoors with friends and family, and our Summer 250 assortment brings together products that help customers celebrate every occasion," said Matt McCabe, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. "From patriotic drinkware and coolers to USA-inspired apparel, footwear and soccer gear, Academy is making it easy for customers to find everything they need in one place as America celebrates this historic milestone."

Customers can explore the collection and shop featured products at www.academy.com/c/shops/patriotic-gear.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Media Contact

Academy Sports + Outdoors Allan Rojas

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors