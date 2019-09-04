Access Boston Announces Lily Wilson as Director of Events

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New England-based corporate event planning company ACCESS Boston is pleased to announce Lily Wilson as its new Director of Events.

In this role, Wilson will provide clients with innovative solutions for experiential events and destination management in the Boston market. Additionally, she will be responsible for developing increased organizational efficiencies and streamlined management processes, as well as implementing team professional development to elicit strategic client-partnership growth locally and through the national ACCESS network.

Dav El | BostonCoach

"Lily is an energetic leader dedicated to producing stellar events," said Chief Sales Officer Steve Pitel of parent company Dav El | BostonCoach. "Under her leadership, the team and clients are well-poised for success in the years to come."

As Acting Interim Manager of ACCESS Boston since November, Wilson has been instrumental in increasing profit margins, managing revenue growth successfully, and restructuring staff roles for efficiency. She was responsible for the full execution of a 10,000-person city-wide summit, which included more than 30 events over four days, transportation to and from 19 hotels, conference center activities, a 5k run in the Boston Commons, and the summit final night concert. The summit was an unqualified success, thanks in large part to Wilson's guidance and leadership.

With more than 10 years of events industry experience, Wilson has a reputation for excellence with clients and vendors alike. Prior to ACCESS Boston, she was a respected and extremely prolific event planner in Rhode Island.

"I am truly honored to be leading ACCESS Boston. ACCESS is a destination management company unlike any other in that we have team members all across the United States who are part of a strong and growing national network," said Wilson. "I am so thrilled to work with dedicated professionals who truly care about each and every client. The strong ethics and character of the collaborative Boston team are impressive, and I am confident that together we will deliver events that exceed our clients' expectations. We have an exciting future to anticipate."

Wilson is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst Isenberg School of Management (Hospitality Tourism Management).

A leading destination management and event production company, ACCESS Boston is one of 19 offices under the ACCESS Destination Services brand, an industry leader for over 50 years. ACCESS sets the standard for destination management, leveraging long-established talent and experience to design and deliver exclusive, unique, and award-winning programs to satisfied clients from around the world.

Media Contact

Stephanie Carnes

stephanie.carnes@davelbostoncoach.com

770-262-8642

Related Images

lily-wilson.jpg

Lily Wilson

SOURCE Dav El | BostonCoach