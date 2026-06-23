AccessLex Institute® Announces Inaugural $15,000 MAX Pre-Law Scholarship Recipients

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute®, the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to legal education, is proud to announce the first recipients of the MAX Pre-Law by AccessLex® Scholarships. Four students have each been awarded $15,000 toward their legal education in a scholarship drawing for aspiring law students who engaged with MAX Pre-Law's free online resources and webinars.

Congratulations to the 2026 MAX Pre-Law Scholarship recipients:

Kendahl Gottes, University of Richmond School of Law

James Greco, UC Davis School of Law

Elizabeth Overberg, University of Virginia School of Law

Zarah Vidriezca, American University Washington College of Law

"We are thrilled to congratulate our inaugural MAX Pre-Law Scholarship recipients and support them at such a pivotal moment in their journey," said Jennifer Schott, Vice President, Center for Education and Financial Capability®. "As the student loan landscape continues to evolve, this scholarship, along with the financial education behind it, helps ensure these aspiring lawyers can move forward with confidence and clarity about their investment in law school."

MAX Pre-Law is part of AccessLex Institute's award‑winning programming, which provides free education and support for students at every stage of the law school journey. MAX Pre-Law helps aspiring lawyers navigate the law school application process and make informed decisions about financing their legal education.

Aspiring law students also benefit from XploreJD, which supports a personalized approach to the law school search, and the Student Loan Calculator, designed to help manage the financial realities of earning a law degree. Additional resources include one-on-one coaching with AccessLex Accredited Financial Counselors and access to the Law School Scholarship Databank – a curated collection of more than 800 scholarships and writing competitions, totaling over $3 million in aid.

By providing support during the law school admissions and financial aid process, MAX Pre-Law empowers aspiring lawyers to pursue their legal education and professional ambitions.

"AccessLex Institute has made the path to law school far more approachable by providing practical financial guidance and meaningful support," said scholarship recipient Kendahl Gottes. "Through MAX Pre-Law, I've gained a stronger sense of financial confidence and turned uncertainty about cost into a clear, manageable plan."

Learn more about MAX Pre-Law by AccessLex.

About AccessLex Institute:

AccessLex Institute® is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of lawyers by improving access, affordability, and value in legal education. In partnership with its nearly 200 nonprofit and state-affiliated ABA-approved member law schools, increasing diversity, expanding access, and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. AccessLex devotes substantial resources to financial education, research, policy advocacy, grantmaking, data analysis, student success, and beyond. Learn more about AccessLex Institute's commitment and contributions to the future of legal education at AccessLex.org.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE AccessLex Institute