Helix Announces New LL.M. Success Program for Internationally Trained Lawyers

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Bar Review by AccessLex®,an affiliate organization of the largest nonprofit in legal education, AccessLex Institute®, today announced the launch of its Helix LL.M. program designed specifically for internationally trained lawyers and Master of Laws (LL.M.) students pursuing U.S. legal education and preparing for future bar licensure.

For many LL.M. students, success requires more than mastering new legal concepts. They must also adapt to an unfamiliar legal system, navigate unfamiliar classroom expectations, strengthen their legal English proficiency, and build a foundation in subjects commonly tested on the bar exam.

Helix LL.M. was created specifically to help students meet these challenges. The program provides 18 months of access to academic and skills-based instruction, allowing students to learn at their own pace alongside their LL.M. coursework. In addition, the program includes five months of access to a comprehensive Helix Bar Review course aligned with the student's selected bar exam administration.

"Most programs for international and LL.M. students are very costly and concentrate only on the bar exam itself," said Cynthia Cassity, Chief Operating Officer at Helix Bar Review and Senior Vice President at AccessLex Institute. "We believed students needed and deserved more. With Helix LL.M. we created a seamless pathway from LL.M. studies to bar exam success — and the opportunities that follow — all at a more affordable price."

Chris Chapman, President and CEO, added: "At AccessLex and Helix Bar Review, we believe opportunity in legal education should not be limited by where a student began their legal journey. Helix LL.M. reflects our commitment to helping international and foreign-trained lawyers navigate the unique challenges of U.S. legal education and pursue their professional goals with confidence."

The program, now available for purchase, opens for study on October 5. Learn more about Helix LL.M.

About AccessLex Institute | Helix Bar Review:

AccessLex Institute® is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of lawyers by improving access, affordability, and value in legal education. In partnership with its nearly 200 nonprofit and state-affiliated ABA-approved member law schools, increasing diversity, expanding access, and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983.

Helix Bar Review by AccessLex®, an affiliate organization of nonprofit AccessLex Institute, delivers comprehensive bar review grounded in modern learning science and evidence-based instructional design. With innovative, adaptive course features that personalize the bar review experience and enhance learning effectiveness, Helix pairs expert-developed curriculum with individualized support from licensed attorneys, providing students and law schools with the highest-quality, student-centered bar exam preparation available – all at a no-profit price.

Visit AccessLex.org and HelixBarReview.org.

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SOURCE AccessLex Institute