Accounting Seed Launches Ramp Integration to Enhance Spend Management Offering and Unlock Zero Day Close

Card transactions, vendor payments, and employee reimbursements match to the general ledger automatically—accelerating month-end close.

COLUMBIA, Md., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Seed, the top-rated accounting solution built on the Salesforce Platform, today announced a new integration with Ramp, the leading financial operations platform for spend management. Available wherever Ramp operates—across North America, EMEA, and APAC—the integration eliminates manual reconciliation between spend and the general ledger, delivering faster closes, cleaner audit trails, and real-time spend visibility.

How the Ramp to Accounting Seed integration works

For many finance teams, card transactions land in the accounting system as a single journal entry that must be coded and reconciled by hand. With the Accounting Seed–Ramp integration, travel and expense (T&E) transactions sync as individual lines, vendor card purchases generate individual Payables and Cash Disbursements, and employee reimbursements post as Employee Payables—each coded with Vendor, GL Account, and other financial dimensions.

"Spend management is still one of the most manual, error-prone parts of finance and it shouldn't be," said Ryan Sieve, Chief Technology Officer at Accounting Seed. "By bringing Ramp transactions into Accounting Seed, finance teams get the detail to unlock zero-day close and the visibility to manage spend in real time."

Benefits of the Ramp to Accounting Seed integration

With the new integration, finance teams can:

Close faster: Transactions arrive pre-coded, eliminating manual handoffs that slow month-end close.

Transactions arrive pre-coded, eliminating manual handoffs that slow month-end close. Code with AI: Ramp's AI applies GL codes based on how similar spend has been categorized before.

Ramp's AI applies GL codes based on how similar spend has been categorized before. Cut manual entry: Card transactions, reimbursements, and vendor payments sync into the GL automatically.

Card transactions, reimbursements, and vendor payments sync into the GL automatically. Manage multiple entities: Multi-Ledger customers can run multiple entities from a single Ramp account.

Multi-Ledger customers can run multiple entities from a single Ramp account. Strengthen compliance: Auto-matched receipts and a clean audit trail simplify tax compliance.

The Ramp integration pairs naturally with Accounting Seed's AP Automation, which uses AI to capture, code, and route vendor invoices for approval and payment. Together, they automate the management of both card spend and vendor invoices end-to-end.

"Ramp has rapidly become one of the most widely used tools in finance, and this integration is the direct result of listening to our customers," said Nasser Chanda, CEO of Accounting Seed. "It's the first of many integrations and expanded capabilities as we grow as an open, AI-native accounting platform with best-in-class tools, seamlessly connected, with intelligence at every layer."

To learn more, visit https://www.accountingseed.com/integrations/ramp/.

About Accounting Seed

Accounting Seed launched in 2011 as a Salesforce-native accounting solution, effectively bringing Accounting and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) securely under one roof. The native sharing of data on the Salesforce Platform gives all departments a real-time view of business performance from sales to operations to finance—while enabling greater efficiency through automation and paving the way for financial growth. Learn more at www.accountingseed.com.

SOURCE Accounting Seed