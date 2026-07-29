Accounting Seed Launches Salesforce Hosted MCP, Bringing Secure AI-Powered Workflows to Finance Teams on Their Terms

More than 20 purpose-built MCP tools let finance teams and businesses use their AI solution of choice to perform analysis and take action across CRM and Accounting all within the Salesforce trust layer.

COLUMBIA, Md., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Seed, the leading accounting platform built natively on Salesforce, today announced the general availability of Salesforce Hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling finance teams to securely connect their AI of choice to live Accounting Seed data inside Salesforce.

Included at no additional cost, Accounting Seed's 20+ purpose-built MCP tools work with Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and other MCP-compatible AI solutions. Finance teams can ask questions, retrieve financial information, and complete routine accounting tasks without leaving the AI tools they already use in a secure environment.

"When AI can handle routine accounting tasks with full business context, your company shifts into high gear, giving your team the leverage to move faster and drive growth at scale," said Nasser Chanda, CEO of Accounting Seed. "Because Accounting Seed runs natively inside Salesforce, AI works from one shared source of truth across CRM and accounting—so finance teams get accurate answers from the same live data."

AI Built on Complete Business Context

Most accounting systems depend on integrations and scheduled data syncs to connect CRM and accounting data, leaving AI with only part of the picture. Because Accounting Seed is built on Salesforce, AI can consider a customer's sales pipeline alongside their payment history, or a vendor relationship alongside outstanding invoices—delivering recommendations grounded in complete business context rather than isolated accounting data.

What Finance Teams Can Do

With Salesforce Hosted MCP, finance teams can ask questions like "What's our Q2 revenue by customer?" or "Which bills are due this week?" and receive trusted answers from live data. Beyond answering questions, the MCP tools support actions across core finance processes, including running balance sheets and income statements, building and routing payment proposals for approval, reviewing cash flow, aging summaries, sending collection notices, and moving inventory between warehouses.

Security Within Salesforce

Every AI action runs under the authenticated user's existing Salesforce permissions. The same access controls that govern CRM data also govern accounting actions, regardless of which AI assistant is connected. All data remains inside the customer's Salesforce organization, and every action is recorded in a full audit trail.

"Security is one of the first questions finance teams ask when AI enters the conversation, and it should be," said Ryan Sieve, CTO of Accounting Seed. "Our MCP tools operate on the same Salesforce objects customers already use. The AI only sees what the authenticated user is authorized to see, and every action stays inside the customer's Salesforce environment."

Availability

Accounting Seed's Salesforce Hosted MCP tools are available today for all Accounting Seed customers at no additional cost. The tools are hosted by Salesforce, require no custom development, and work with any MCP-compatible AI solution.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit accountingseed.com.

About Accounting Seed

Accounting Seed is the leading accounting platform built natively on Salesforce. Since 2011, the company has helped thousands of organizations manage accounting where their business already operates, with more than 60,000 active users managing over $25 billion in revenue across 30+ countries.

Learn more at accountingseed.com.

SOURCE Accounting Seed