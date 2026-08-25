Accrete Climbs Into the Top Tier of the 2026 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies

Ranked No. 952 with 364% three-year revenue growth, as governments and Fortune 500 enterprises move from AI that retrieves information to teams of expert agents trusted with consequential work.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrete today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, Inc.'s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company placed No. 952 with 364% revenue growth over three years in Inc.'s Artificial Intelligence & Data category, a climb into the top 1,000 and its second consecutive year on the list.

That type of growth says less about AI budgets, and more about what buyers have decided AI can be trusted to do.

For most of the past decade, the race in AI was a race for raw intelligence, bigger models and faster inference. That intelligence is now readily available and a harder constraint has taken its place, and it is not a modeling problem. Frontier models reason well about what an organization has written down but an organization doesn't write down most of what it knows.

It is what isn't documented, tacit knowledge, that lives in a senior analyst's way for working that understands the three people who have to be looped in before a decision can be made. It is the reasoning behind the deliverable, not the deliverable itself. No organization has ever had a way to capture it, because capturing it had never been technically possible, only an aspiration expressed through onboarding decks and exit interviews.

Accrete built the infrastructure to record what isn't written down and connect it to everything else

The Knowledge Engine Platform observes how consequential work actually gets done, the decisions, the handoffs, the corrections, the outcomes; and converts what it sees into a living context graph. Not a schema someone authored in advance and not a static index of documents. A real representation of institutional judgment that emerges from the work itself and gets better every time that work is repeated. This is the solution propelling Accrete to the top tier of Inc.'s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Recording judgment also changes what agents can be trusted with, along with its compounding benefits. Consequential work is rarely a single question answered by a single agent. It is multi-player: specialists, reviewers, approvers, escalation paths, work that passes between humans and agents and back again. It runs over days and weeks, not a single turn. Agents with a common ground truth and a recorded understanding of how their organization exercises judgment can operate as colleagues inside that structure: knowing what good looks like in that organization, whom to escalate to, when to stop. Agents without them are capable strangers, and autonomy in the hands of a capable stranger is not an advantage. It is a liability.

Connecting an organization's systems is the price of entry. Accrete is building the layer that turns that connection into judgment.

"Reasoning models are getting more intelligent at an exponential pace, across language, physics, spatial awareness, and protein folding. The binding constraint on moving from search-based chatbots and copilots to agentic labor isn't reasoning capacity. It's expert judgment, coordinated across agents and tasks, on work complex enough to take weeks. Without grounding, token costs balloon from recursive search for answers nobody ever documented. IP leaks. Second-order cyber threats emerge. Autonomy without judgment is a compounding liability. Capturing that context is far harder than plumbing fragmented systems. It's what we've worked on for nearly fifteen years, since before founding Accrete in 2017. Our knowledge engines turn intelligence into agentic labor that can be trusted to make decisions and act at scale on consequential work, and tomorrow, robotic and hybrid labor."

— Prashant Bhuyan, Founder, CEO, and Chairman, Accrete

Accrete's three-year growth came on two fronts.

Accrete's growth in the government market is rooted in trust built since 2022. As a prime contractor, the company supports a range of mission sets for national security customers.

That federal traction shows up in several ways: accreditation to manage Top Secret data within specific Argus products, continued expansion with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, a $15 million Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) from AFWERX, the Air Force's innovation arm, and — most recently — work with the U.S. Marine Corps.

In the commercial market, Accrete productized the Knowledge Engine into a platform rather than delivering bespoke agents one engagement at a time. It now runs in enterprises including Publicis Groupe, Roc Nation, IDFund, New Era Technology, and Chubb.

Accrete was featured in Gartner's 2025 Emerging Tech: Techscape for Agentic AI, and its strategic advisors include General (Ret.) Paul M. Nakasone, General (Ret.) Stanley A. McChrystal, Lieutenant General (Ret.) Daniel L. Karbler, and Andy Hock, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer of Cerebras Systems.

"I expect Accrete to keep showing up on this list because we've built the foundation and it compounds, every decision a Knowledge Engine observes makes the next one better, which means the growth curve and the product curve are the same. Back-to-back years are the start of a run, not the peak of one. The work ahead is to put teams of expert agents that inherit their organization's judgment inside every institution where the cost of being wrong is measured in something more than dollars."

— Prashant Bhuyan

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022, and must have been U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025. This year's honorees generated more than $385 billion in 2025 revenue, created 627,208 jobs over the past three years, and posted more than $200 billion in revenue growth since 2022. The median growth rate for the 2026 class was 130 percent. Complete results are available at [inc.com/inc5000](http://inc.com/inc5000).

About Inc.

Inc. is the premier media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. The Inc. 5000 list represents a more than 40-year tradition of honoring exceptional entrepreneurial achievement.

About Accrete

Accrete is an AI workforce that does high-stakes, judgment-heavy work for regulated enterprises and government agencies, grounded in their own institutional knowledge and delivered at the economics of software rather than labor. Founded in 2017, Accrete built a Knowledge Engine Platform that records the tacit knowledge and expert judgment organizations have never been able to capture, turning the decisions, handoffs, and outcomes of daily work into continuously compounding institutional memory. On that foundation, teams of expert agents reason, decide, and act with real judgment across long-horizon, multi-player work. A dual-use company featured in Gartner's 2025 Emerging Tech: Techscape for Agentic AI, Accrete is trusted in some of the most complex, high-stakes environments in the world, from U.S. defense and intelligence missions to enterprise deployments at Publicis Groupe, Roc Nation, IDFund, New Era Technology, and Chubb. Accrete AI Government LLC, based in Alexandria, VA, is the federal subsidiary of New York-based Accrete, Inc. Learn more at http://www.accrete.ai.

Media Contact

Dennis Yuscavitch, Accrete

[email protected] • +1 917-667-2523

SOURCE Accrete