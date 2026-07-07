Andy Hock Joins Accrete as Strategic Advisor

Andy Hock, who serves as Chief Strategy Officer at Cerebras Systems, joins Accrete's Advisory Board to help guide the company's growth as enterprises adopt agentic AI.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrete, the cognitive infrastructure company building Knowledge Engines for autonomous work, today announced that Andy Hock, PhD, who serves as Chief Strategy Officer at Cerebras Systems, has joined Accrete's Advisory Board to support the company's continued product and commercial growth.

Andy Hock joins Accrete's Advisory Board

For more than a decade, AI has flourished on data, models, and compute–the raw ingredients of intelligence. As those ingredients become more abundant, another constraint emerges: the structure, context, and history of an organization's knowledge. Legacy data organization is suitable, but not optimized for AI.

In the emergent era of agent-based AI, autonomous systems can reason, but they don't inherit an organization's hard-won experience, or keep it current, secure, and evolving. Encoding organizational knowledge to enable optimized agent workflows with judgement is exactly the problem that Accrete has solved since 2017.

Few people understand the frontier possibilities and constraints of AI scale better than Hock. At Cerebras, he leads product strategy behind the company's revolutionary wafer-scale supercomputers that are breaking the speed limits of AI inference and training. Before joining Cerebras in 2017, he built AI data platforms at Google following its acquisition of Skybox Imaging, where he served as Senior Director of Advanced Technologies. He holds a PhD from UCLA.

According to Hock, "AI has moved from an emerging technology to a business imperative. As frontier compute and models become more accessible, enterprises need better ways to organize and operationalize institutional knowledge for agentic workflows, knowledge retention, learning, and AI-enabled decision-making. I've been impressed by what the Accrete team has quietly solved in the most demanding environments, and I'm excited to help the team deepen these capabilities for enterprise customers."

"Andy helped build one of the industry's leading AI infrastructure companies and brings deep experience in scaling advanced technologies from innovation to enterprise adoption," said Prashant Bhuyan, Founder, CEO & Chairman of Accrete. "He gets what we've proven where the stakes are highest, in government, critical infrastructure, and highly regulated industries: expert judgement is what makes autonomous systems trustworthy, cost-efficient, and secure inside the customer's trust boundary."

As an advisor, Hock will counsel Accrete on product strategy, scalable autonomous systems, and go-to-market strategy required to move enterprises from copilots that assist people to autopilots that deliver the finished work.

About Andy Hock

Andy Hock, PhD, is Chief Strategy Officer at Cerebras Systems, where he leads product strategy, partnerships, and sovereign programs. He has more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of advanced algorithms, systems, and applied AI. Before Cerebras, he led AI data and geospatial products at Google following its acquisition of Skybox Imaging. He holds a PhD in Geophysics and Space Physics from UCLA.

About Accrete

Accrete builds cognitive infrastructure for government and enterprise customers. Founded in 2017, Accrete's Knowledge Engine Platform unifies fragmented systems, siloed data, tacit knowledge, and decision-making into a continuously learning universal system of intelligence. Knowledge Engines give agents the shared context to reason, collaborate, decide, and act across the full complexity of an organization. As AI makes intelligence abundant, judgement is the scarce resource, and Accrete's Knowledge Engines encode the expert judgement organizations accumulate over decades so agents can be trusted with consequential decisions. Accrete's customers span Fortune 500 enterprises as well as U.S. defense and national security agencies. From commercial operations to national security missions, Accrete's platform enables expert agents that deliver superintelligence purpose-built for high-stakes environments. Accrete AI Government LLC, based in Alexandria, VA, is the federal subsidiary of New York-based Accrete, Inc.

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