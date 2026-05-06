Ace Hardware Launches 'Hometown Days' with Summer Savings, Weekend Events and Exclusive Deals

Holiday weekend promotions offer shoppers limited-time savings on grilling, lawn care and outdoor essentials

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware celebrates the summer season with Hometown Days, a series of holiday weekend events featuring limited-time deals, in-store giveaways and exclusive offers designed to help customers save on summer essentials.

Ace Hardware's Hometown Days takes place Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Father's Day, and Fourth of July weekends. Post this Shoppers can look forward to special promotions each holiday weekend from May through July, along with bonus savings and in-app mystery offers for Ace Rewards members.

Taking place across Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Father's Day, and Fourth of July weekends, Hometown Days gives shoppers access to savings on products for grilling, lawn care, outdoor entertaining and home improvement. Customers can shop special promotions in-store and online, while participating stores will also host giveaways and sweepstakes throughout the events.

"Summer weekends are when people come together – whether it's grilling with family, tackling projects around the house or getting the backyard ready for friends," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "Hometown Days is all about helping our neighbors enjoy those moments with great savings, fun in-store events and the helpful service they count on from their local Ace."

Throughout the summer, Ace Hardware will offer unique promotions tied to each holiday weekend, along with bonus savings and in-app mystery offers for Ace Rewards members.

Hometown Days Highlights*

Mother's Day

Featured Weekend Deals, May 8-10:

Additional May Deals, April 29-May 31:

Memorial Day

Featured Weekend Deals, May 22-25:

Additional Memorial Day Deals, May 13-25:

Father's Day

Featured Weekend Deals, June 19-21:

Buy a Father's Day Bucket for $5 and Get 20% Off Almost Anything That Fits Inside**

Ace Rewards – 2x Rewards Points^

Ace 25 ft. Tape Measure – Free with $40 Purchase**

Weber Grills – Get 3x Rewards Points $399+^

Additional June deals to come!

Fourth of July

Featured Weekend Deals, July 3-5:

As part of the final Hometown Days event during Fourth of July weekend, participating stores will host a sweepstakes for customers to enter for the chance to win an exclusive American Flag Weber Kettle Grill.** Winners from will be announced on July 5. Visit participating stores for more details.

*All promotions subject to change. In-store promotions at participating stores only.

**In store only.

^Ace Rewards member exclusive.

Ace Rewards members enjoy unique benefits designed to make shopping at Ace even more rewarding and convenient, including same-day and next-day delivery from local stores on qualifying orders and special offers in the app. Ace Rewards members also get free assembly for grills, priced at $399 and up. Becoming a member is easy and free, and membership provides access to exclusive sales events, points on every purchase, and personalized coupons throughout the year. Sign up in-store or online to start enjoying the benefits. Visit acehardware.com/ace-rewards to learn more.

All Ace customers can take advantage of in-store pickup of online orders, ready within 15 minutes, making it easier than ever to get the products they need, when they need them. For additional information and to explore even more offerings, head to acehardware.com.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,800 locally owned and operated stores around the globe, while providing the best products, services, and operating methods to over 5,200 Ace retail stores in the United States. Ace Hardware's family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution, and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

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SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation