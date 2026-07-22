Ace Hardware and Ace Handyman Services Earn Top Honors on Entrepreneur's 2026 'Best of the Best' List

Both Ace brands rank No. 1 in their categories, recognized among the world's leading franchise opportunities

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, the world's largest hardware cooperative, and Ace Handyman Services, a subsidiary of Ace Hardware, have been recognized on Entrepreneur magazine's annual 'Best of the Best' franchiselist, featured in the July/August 2026 issue and on Entrepreneur.com. Ace Hardware earned the No. 1 ranking in the miscellaneous retail category, while Ace Handyman Services topped the home repairs and handyman services category.

"This recognition is a testament to the hardworking entrepreneurs who own and operate Ace stores across the country," said Andy Schmitt, Vice President of Retail Operations and New Business at Ace Hardware. "Their commitment to serving their neighbors and delivering a helpful, local experience is what makes Ace such a strong and enduring opportunity."

The 'Best of the Best' designation recognizes the highest-ranked franchise in each industry category among Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®. The annual ranking evaluates franchise systems across more than 150 data points, including costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial stability.

"We're honored to be recognized as the top opportunity in our category," said Andy Bell, Founder and CEO of Ace Handyman Services. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our owners and craftspeople, whose commitment to quality service helps homeowners tackle projects with confidence."

Ace Handyman Services, formerly Handyman Matters, was established in 1998 and acquired by Ace Hardware in 2019. Today, the brand is made up of locally owned and operated franchise businesses staffed by skilled craftspeople who provide a wide range of home repair, improvement, and maintenance services.

The full 2026 'Best of the Best' list is available in the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine and online at Entrepreneur.com.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,900 locally owned and operated stores around the globe, while providing the best products, services, and operating methods to almost 5,300 Ace retail stores in the United States. Ace Hardware's family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution, and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

About Ace Handyman Services

Ace Handyman Services (AHS) is a stand-alone subsidiary of Ace Hardware corporation. AHS employs reliable background checked craftsmen to complete 1,162 projects, including carpentry, drywall, flooring, painting, and miscellaneous repairs around residential and commercial properties. Ace sought to extend its "Helpful Place" concept to homes, as consumers are switching from DIY to a "do it for me" mentality. Ace Handyman Services currently has nearly 400 territories with over 200 owners across 47 states and is continuing to grow at a rapid pace while remaining a nationally recognized franchise.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation