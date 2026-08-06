Achieve closes $261 million HELOC securitization

Ninth securitization of Achieve HELOCs brings cumulative issuance to more than $1.7 billion

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, announces the July 30 close of a $261.5 million, AAA-rated securitization backed by newly originated home equity lines of credit (HELOCs).

The securitization, ACHM Trust 2026-HE1, includes six classes of rated mortgage-backed notes and three classes of unrated mortgage-backed notes. The deal is backed by 3,129 HELOCs originated by Achieve Home Loans. The deal was co-sponsored by Achieve and Canyon Partners, LLC. Deutsche Bank Securities served as structuring agent and lead bookrunner, Barclays and Jefferies each served as a joint bookrunner and Guggenheim and Texas Capital each served as co-managers.

As of the June 30, 2026, cutoff date, the HELOCs in the portfolio had a weighted average seasoning of three months, a total unpaid principal balance of approximately $261.5 million and a total credit line amount of approximately $276.5 million. The weighted average combined loan-to-value ratio of the deal portfolio's HELOCs and borrowers' first-lien mortgages is 65.67%.

S&P Global Ratings assigned the following ratings to the deal's notes: Class A: AAA (sf); Class B: AA- (sf); Class C: A- (sf); Class D: BBB- (sf); Class E: BB- (sf); and Class F: B- (sf). Morningstar DBRS also assigned the following ratings: Class A: AAA (sf) and Class B: AA (low) (sf). Morningstar DBRS was not asked to assign a rating to the remaining classes.

"This transaction reflects the continued strength of Achieve's HELOC platform and the confidence institutional investors have in the quality of the assets we originate," said Achieve Co-Founder and Co-CEO Andrew Housser. "Completing our ninth HELOC securitization further expands our access to the capital markets and supports our ability to help more homeowners use their equity with predictable, fixed monthly payments."

The transaction features subordination, excess interest, a reserve account and other layers of credit enhancement. ACHM Trust 2026-HE1 also features a pro rata principal distribution across the Class A, Class B and Class C notes, subject to certain performance triggers. The transaction includes a principal-only Class G note that provides additional credit support to the rated notes.

Achieve's HELOCs are designed to help homeowners use a portion of their home's equity to consolidate unsecured debts, pay for home renovations, better manage the expense of an upcoming large purchase — or a combination of the three. The HELOCs are fixed-rate and fully amortizing, which is intended to eliminate the uncertainty and risk of payment shock that traditional HELOCs present to consumers via variable rates, interest-only periods or balloon payments.

The HELOCs are fully drawn at origination and carry a 10-, 15-, 20- or 30-year term that includes a five-year draw period and no prepayment penalty for the life of the loan. In April, Achieve further enhanced its HELOC offering by lowering the best available fixed-rate APR to 5.875% for qualifying borrowers.

In most cases, the HELOCs are secured by a junior lien on the homeowner's primary residence, although a small portion of HELOCs in the deal hold a first-lien position. Achieve works with its members to conduct a comprehensive financial assessment during the application process. A thorough collateral valuation process helps ensure the HELOCs are originated with low combined loan-to-value ratios that is intended to preserve an ample cushion of remaining home equity.

Achieve believes this better enables its members to address their immediate financial needs without jeopardizing their opportunity to build long-term wealth via their home.

This is Achieve's first HELOC securitization of 2026 and ninth overall, bringing Achieve's cumulative HELOC securitization volume to more than $1.7 billion. In addition, Achieve or its affiliates have sponsored 22 personal loan securitizations, with cumulative issuances across all Achieve-affiliated personal loan and HELOC securitizations totaling more than $7.5 billion. Achieve also closed its second debt settlement fee securitization in June 2026, a $151.4 million transaction that followed its inaugural securitization in December 2025. Total loan originations through the Achieve Personal Loans platform and Achieve Home Loans are over $14 billion.

For more information about Achieve HELOCs, visit: achieve.com/heloc

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any jurisdiction. The notes were offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

About Achieve

Achieve, THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans, home equity loans, debt relief and debt consolidation, along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve is frequently recognized for providing top-rated customer experience and satisfaction by both consumers and leading personal finance review platforms and has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

Contacts

Austin Kilgore

[email protected]

214-908-5097

Elina Tarkazikis

[email protected]

SOURCE Achieve