Achieve's Henri' Dawes named among Top 50 Phoenix Women Leaders of 2026

Recognition highlights leadership in advancing inclusive talent development and high-performing workplace cultures

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, announces that Henri' Dawes, vice president of talent development and experience, has been named one of the Top 50 Phoenix Women Leaders of 2026 by the Phoenix Chapter of the Women Leaders Association.

The annual recognition celebrates women making a meaningful impact across industries through leadership, innovation and a commitment to developing others. Dawes was recognized for her leadership in building high-performing, people-first cultures and advancing inclusive talent development.

In her role at Achieve, Dawes leads initiatives that help employees grow professionally, strengthen leadership capabilities and foster an inclusive workplace culture. Her work has helped support employee development, strengthen engagement and create opportunities for employees across the organization.

"Henri' has been instrumental in creating opportunities for employees to learn, grow and advance throughout their careers," said Achieve Senior Vice President of Human Resources Heather Marcom. "Her leadership has helped strengthen our culture, develop future leaders and foster an environment where employees feel they belong and can do their best work. This recognition reflects the meaningful impact she continues to make at Achieve and throughout the Phoenix business community."

The Women Leaders Association is a global professional community of more than 40,000 members focused on supporting the development and advancement of women leaders. Through professional development resources, networking opportunities and leadership programs, the organization helps women strengthen their leadership skills and expand their impact within their organizations and communities.

"I'm honored to be recognized alongside such an accomplished group of women leaders," said Dawes. "Creating opportunities for people to grow, develop their skills and reach their potential has been one of the most rewarding parts of my career. I'm grateful to work alongside colleagues who are committed to learning, inclusion and helping others succeed."

The recognition is a notable achievement for both Dawes and Achieve, which has a significant presence in the Phoenix area and continues to earn recognition for its people-first culture and workplace excellence.

The honor follows a series of awards for Achieve, including being named the No. 1 finance company for women to work for by InHerSight and earning eight Best Company designations across categories including sense of belonging, flexible work hours and mentorship. Together, these recognitions reflect Achieve's commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where employees can grow, lead and succeed.

About Achieve

Achieve, THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans, home equity loans, debt relief and debt consolidation, along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve is frequently recognized for providing top-rated customer experience and satisfaction by both consumers and leading personal finance review platforms and has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

Contacts

Austin Kilgore

[email protected]

214-908-5097

Elina Tarkazikis

[email protected]

SOURCE Achieve