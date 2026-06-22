Achieve closes its second debt settlement fee securitization

$151.4 million in rated notes backed by fees earned through Achieve Debt Relief

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, announces the June 18 closing of a $151.4 million debt settlement fee asset-backed securitization.

The securitization, ACHD Trust 2026-DS1, includes three classes of rated notes. The notes are secured by debt settlement fees arising under debt settlement programs for U.S. consumers.

"The successful closing of our second debt settlement fee securitization further validates this emerging asset class and the strength of our platform," said Achieve Co-Founder and Co-CEO Andrew Housser. "We're pleased to see continued investor interest in Achieve and believe this transaction further strengthens our ability to support consumers working to resolve debt and improve their financial health."

Jefferies served as Initial Purchaser and Sole Bookrunner of the deal. Kroll Bond Rating Agency assigned the following ratings: Class A: BBB- (sf), Class B: BB- (sf) and Class C: B- (sf). DBRS Morningstar assigned the following ratings: Class A: BBB (sf), Class B: BB (sf) and Class C: B (low) (sf).

"Completing a second deal within six months of our inaugural transaction demonstrates the growing institutional acceptance of this scalable asset class," said Achieve Chief Financial Officer Jason Yee. "This transaction further diversifies our funding capabilities, supports long-term growth and enhances our ability to serve consumers while maintaining a disciplined capital structure."

The transaction builds on the momentum of Achieve's inaugural debt settlement fee securitization completed in December 2025 and further expands the company's robust and diverse capital markets capabilities. Achieve's financing platform includes investment-grade, rated personal loan, home equity loan and debt settlement fee securitizations, as well as a variety of personal loan, home equity loan and debt settlement fee warehouses and other financing transactions.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any jurisdiction. The notes were offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

About Achieve

Achieve, THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans, home equity loans, debt relief and debt consolidation, along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve is frequently recognized for providing top-rated customer experience and satisfaction by both consumers and leading personal finance review platforms and has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

Contacts

Austin Kilgore

[email protected]

214-908-5097

Elina Tarkazikis

[email protected]

SOURCE Achieve