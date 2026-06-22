Achieve Detroit Academy celebrates first-ever graduating class

DETROIT, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve Detroit Academy, an online public charter high school, celebrated its first graduating class during a commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 11, at the Detroit Lions Academy.

Forty-three graduates from across the state of Michigan participated in the ceremony, representing only a portion of the 74 students who earned their high school diplomas through Achieve Detroit during the 2025–26 school year. The event honored students who overcame significant personal, academic, and life challenges to achieve a milestone many once thought was out of reach.

Achieve Detroit Academy, an online public charter high school, celebrated its first graduating class during a commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 11, at the Detroit Lions Academy.

Paul DeAngelis, president of the school's Board of Directors, delivered the commencement address, recognizing graduates for their perseverance and encouraging them to keep pushing toward their goals, even when life gets hard.

The ceremony also included recognition of a graduate who received a $1,250 scholarship from Graduation Alliance to support their continued education at a college, university, or trade school.

Achieve Detroit provides a flexible pathway to graduation through a fully online, asynchronous learning model designed to meet students where they are. Students receive access to online coursework, a laptop, a Wi-Fi hotspot, personalized academic coaching, social-emotional support, and dedicated educators who help them stay on track toward earning their diploma.

"Tonight, we celebrate far more than diplomas—we celebrate perseverance, resilience, and the determination our students showed in reaching this milestone," Shannon Van Lente, principal of Achieve Detroit, said. "Each graduate has a unique story, and every one of them should be proud of what they have accomplished. As they move forward, I hope they remember that this achievement is proof of their ability to overcome challenges and create the future they want for themselves."

The graduation marks an important milestone not only for the school but also for the Detroit and greater Michigan communities, as more students gain access to alternative pathways that lead to educational and career success.

"At Graduation Alliance, our mission is to ensure that every learner has access to opportunities that help them achieve their goals, regardless of the obstacles they may have faced along the way," said Dr. Shawn Smith, CEO of Graduation Alliance, the school's education management organization. "Achieve Detroit reflects that commitment by providing flexible, personalized support for students who need a different path to success. We are proud to partner with Detroit Public Schools Community District to expand educational opportunities and strengthen communities across Detroit and throughout Michigan."

About Achieve Detroit Academy: Achieve Detroit Academy is a free public charter high school authorized by the Detroit Public Schools Community District and managed by Graduation Alliance, serving Michigan students ages 15-22 and special education students up to age 26. The school provides a flexible, fully online learning environment designed to help students overcome barriers to education and earn their high school diploma through personalized academic and social-emotional support. For more information, visit AchieveDetroit.org.

About Graduation Alliance: Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities across the nation the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals.

In partnership with school districts, local governments, nonprofits, workforce development boards, and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective virtual schools, alternative education, and workforce training programs. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit GraduationAlliance.com.

SOURCE Graduation Alliance