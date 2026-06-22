The American Academy - Indiana's Class of 2026 reflects growing demand for school choice

INDIANAPOLIS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy – Indiana (TAA - Indiana) celebrated its second graduating class on June 10 at the Basile Theatre at the Historic Athenaeum in Indianapolis. The Class of 2026 was nearly four times larger than the school's inaugural graduating class, reflecting growing interest in flexible educational options among Indiana families.

48 students graduated during the 2025–26 school year

29 students attended commencement in Indianapolis

225 guests in attendance

The American Academy – Indiana (TAA - Indiana) The American Academy – Indianas.

The ceremony recognized the determination and resilience of students who overcame significant challenges to earn their high school diplomas through TAA - Indiana's flexible, 100% online private school program. For most students, tuition is covered through Indiana's Choice Scholarship Program, making a high-quality, personalized education accessible to families across the state.

Laura Helms, a chairperson on the board of directors for Ivy Tech Community College and a retired Ball State University administrator, delivered the commencement address, encouraging graduates as they prepare for their next chapter.

"This class is a powerful example of what's possible when students are given the flexibility and support they need to succeed," TAA - Indiana Principal Shannon Van Lente said. "Our graduates have accomplished incredible things. Some completed their diplomas ahead of schedule, others have already launched businesses, and many are actively pursuing their dreams and career goals. We are incredibly proud of all they have achieved and excited to see the bright futures that lie ahead."

TAA - Indiana, a subsidiary of Graduation Alliance, serves students whose educational needs may not be met in a traditional school setting, providing an alternative learning environment that allows students to balance academics with work, family responsibilities, extracurricular pursuits, and other commitments.

"At Graduation Alliance, we believe families deserve education options that meet students where they are," Dr. Shawn Smith, CEO of Graduation Alliance, said. "The American Academy – Indiana is expanding school choice by offering a flexible, supportive learning option for students who need something different from a traditional public school experience. We are honored to celebrate these graduates and the perseverance they demonstrated in reaching this important milestone."

About The American Academy – Indiana: The American Academy – Indiana is a fully accredited online private school serving students in grades K–12, ages 5–21, throughout Indiana. The school provides a personalized learning experience with flexible scheduling, dedicated educators, and comprehensive student support designed to help learners succeed both academically and personally. For most eligible students, tuition is covered through Indiana's Choice Scholarship Program. The American Academy – Indiana is a subsidiary of Graduation Alliance, a national leader in education and workforce development solutions. For more information, visit TheAmericanAcademyIndiana.com.

About Graduation Alliance: Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities across the nation the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, nonprofits, workforce development boards, and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective virtual schools, alternative education, and workforce training programs. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit GraduationAlliance.com.

SOURCE Graduation Alliance