Achieve Every Goal You Set? Best-Selling Author Shows You How

DESTIN, Fla., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve every goal you set! According to Best-Selling Author, Gary Westfal, that's precisely what's in store, once you read his latest personal development book, Goal Mind. Westfal is an inspirational speaker and founder of the G-Life Enterprises Corporation, an independent publishing and personal development company based out of Destin, FL. He is an accomplished author, having already published 4 books, two of which are Amazon best-sellers.

Best-selling Author, Gary Westfal Goal Mind

Westfal is best known for his personal development books and inspirational narratives that reveal practical and sensible approaches to self-awareness, leading to self-mastery. GOAL MIND is his newest personal development and human performance masterpiece. The book has already received critical acclaim from some well-known and highly-respected names familiar to the region and to the country at large. Among them, former Governor of Arkansas and Republican Presidential candidate, Mike Huckabee, who tells us "Gary Westfal shows you how to develop a mindset and execute a clear and compelling plan to achieve a life you so richly deserve." Pensacola businessman, philanthropist, and founder of the Studer Group, Quint Studer, calls GOAL MIND "One of the most tactical books on goal setting I've seen!"

Asked what sets this book apart from others like it and Westfal confidently explains how Goal Mind is based on an intimate connection of a renewed mindset to goals that are aligned with a purpose…your purpose. He goes on to explain that, when it comes to purpose, most people needlessly struggle. "Goal Mind has an entire chapter dedicated to discovering your purpose. You can skip ahead to that chapter, but you'd be missing out on all the great insight leading up to that revelation. Goal Mind is one of the most comprehensive books on goals, and is a must-read for anyone looking for their path to achievement."

"Frustration and setbacks are simpler to overcome than most people may think. I go beyond the obvious and address the questions a lot of people have when it comes to how they can achieve their goals quickly, so they can get back to living a life they desire with a lot less stress. I get it, because I used to be one of those who was searching for the very same answers. I have found that when people discover the answers they seek, they gain a renewed hope through the assurance that they can have, be, do, or become anything they desire. Goal Mind reveals the path to do just that."

Goal Mind will be released on October 1st. But you can pre-order today on Amazon.com.

To discover more about Gary, or to hire him for personal coaching, consulting, or speaking to your group, business, or organization, contact him through his website: garywestfal.com. Follow Gary on Instagram @goal.mind, LinkedIn @gary Westfal, or Facebook @ G. Gary Westfal, Best-Selling Author.

