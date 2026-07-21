Achieve donates nearly 3,000 cases of water to support Arizona communities during summer heat

Annual H2O for Humanity Summer Water Drive more than triples last year's donation

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, donated 2,795 cases of water to the Tempe Community Action Agency (TCAA) through its annual H2O for Humanity Summer Water Drive, helping provide a critical resource to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity during Arizona's hottest months.

The monthlong initiative, organized in support of TCAA, supports community members facing extreme summer temperatures across the Phoenix area. Water collected through Achieve's campaign will help TCAA provide essential relief to vulnerable individuals and families throughout the region.

The 2026 campaign generated more than three times the number of water donations collected during the 2025 drive, which resulted in 866 cases.

"Supporting the communities where we live and work is a core part of who we are as a company," said Achieve Senior Vice President of Human Resources Heather Marcom. "The response to this year's water drive was extraordinary and reflects the generosity and community spirit that exists across Achieve. We're proud to partner with organizations like TCAA that provide critical support to people when they need it most."

Throughout June, Achieve employees supported the campaign through water donations, financial contributions and other fundraising efforts benefiting TCAA.

Access to clean drinking water becomes especially critical during Arizona summers, when triple-digit temperatures create serious health risks for individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. The donations will support TCAA's ongoing efforts to assist individuals and families facing homelessness, housing insecurity and financial hardship.

"Partnerships like this help ensure we can continue meeting essential community needs during the most extreme months of the year," said TCAA CEO Philip Scharf. "We're grateful for Achieve's continued support and the meaningful impact this donation will have for the people we serve."

Achieve maintains a significant presence in the Phoenix area, where hundreds of employees live and work. Community initiatives such as the H2O for Humanity Summer Water Drive reflect the company's commitment to supporting the communities it serves.

About Achieve

Achieve, THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans, home equity loans, debt relief and debt consolidation, along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve is frequently recognized for providing top-rated customer experience and satisfaction by both consumers and leading personal finance review platforms and has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

Contacts

Austin Kilgore

[email protected]

214-908-5097

Elina Tarkazikis

[email protected]

SOURCE Achieve